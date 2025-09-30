Member Login
Home » Investing » With Canadian Bank Stocks Soaring, Here’s How I’d Get in on the Bull Run

With Canadian Bank Stocks Soaring, Here’s How I’d Get in on the Bull Run

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock and the Big Six are on the rise, and they’re still great buys at near all-time highs.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
A bull and bear face off.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Big Six Canadian banks have rallied sharply and look positioned to benefit from renewed loan growth, cost savings (including AI-driven efficiency) and potential rate cuts.
  • Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is a top pick — up ~50% this year, targeting 15% ROE, trading ~13.6x forward P/E with a ~3.5% yield — positioned for further earnings, buybacks and dividend upside.

Indeed, it’s quite a pleasant surprise to witness the Big Six Canadian banks blasting off as quickly as they have in this past year. The gains are probably far from over, as the earnings growth looks to kick things up a notch after a few years of loan losses and other headwinds that have weighed heavily on the cohort.

Add Bank of Canada rate cuts into the mix, and it seems like the banks are getting ready for a rising tide of loan growth that we may not have seen in a while. Either way, don’t turn against the banks just because of the hot road that lies behind them. As always, it pays to focus on where the group is going next rather than what they’ve been up to in the recent past.

In a prior piece, I encouraged investors not to let the lower yields on bank shares distract them from the real growth opportunity at hand, especially as some of the biggest financial institutions embrace the cost savings potential of AI-driven automation and continued digitization of their platforms.

With another strong round of bank seasons in the books, investors’ sights are set on the new year. And in this piece, we’ll have a closer look at one of the best bank stocks to bank on the bull market as we head into yet another round of quarterly earnings results. Sure, expectations have risen, but I think there’s room to impress, especially as some of the top-performing big banks look to get serious about boosting their returns on equity while increasing share repurchase plans.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock has gained just shy of 50% in a single year. For a big bank, that’s a jaw-dropping run. And while shares could consolidate after the latest upside spike, I find little reason to rush for the exits, given the momentum that’s powering not just the share price but the fundamentals, which look as powerful as ever. The bank’s return on equity numbers (ROE) are already impressive, but management is looking to keep raising the bar further (ROE target set at 15%).

Given how well things have been going for the bank and that management is a proven performer, I’d not be surprised if management achieves a figure that overshoots the target. With the means to grow south of the border while maintaining discipline on costs, I think BMO stock has a lot of earnings growth drivers that make it difficult to be a profit-taker at more than $180 per share.

At 13.6 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E), BMO is one of those rare names to buy higher and sell higher. In 2026, look for BMO to outstride many of its peers as it looks to hit its ambitious targets in what could be another comeback year for the financials.

The yield, currently just north of 3.5%, may be on the lower end of the historical range. However, with the potential for more generous dividend increases moving forward, I’d much rather opt for BMO stock and its modest payout than a less “growthy” financial with a yield north of 5%.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Bank of Montreal. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

Canadian Bank Business Is Booming! Should You Buy?

| Andrew Button

The Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) has grown its business in 2025.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Energy Stocks

2 Stocks I Like Better Than BCE for the Dividend

| Jitendra Parashar

BCE’s dividend reset earlier this year left many shareholders disappointed, but these two Canadian stocks may fill the gap.

Read more »

trends graph charts data over time
Top TSX Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks I’d Load Up on During a Pullback

| Demetris Afxentiou

Have you wondered what to buy during a pullback? Here's a look at several stellar options to consider during and…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Everyone’s Buying These Energy Stocks: Should You?

| Kay Ng

In my humble opinion, these energy stocks would be safer buys on weakness. That said, Canadian Natural Resources appear to…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

Buy These 2 Stocks Once, Hold Forever, and Thank Yourself Later

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top TSX stocks combine proven business models with consistent growth and income, making them ideal forever holds.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Energy Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock to Leave in a TFSA Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

If you want to skip market drama and build wealth tax-free, this Canadian dividend stock deserves a spot in your…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Should Investors Buy Emera Stock at Today’s Prices?

| Daniel Da Costa

Although Emera is one of the best utility stocks on the TSX, is it worth buying today, or should investors…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Reward Patience With Bigger Cheques

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian dividend stocks show how holding on can pay off with bigger cheques over time.

Read more »