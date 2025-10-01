Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Timbercreek Financial a Buy for its 9.1% Dividend?

Is Timbercreek Financial a Buy for its 9.1% Dividend?

Timbercreek Financial is a TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 9.1% in October 2025.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Lights glow in a cityscape at night.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Timbercreek Financial offers an attractive 9.1% dividend yield as a leading non-bank commercial real estate lender, specializing in structured financing for income-producing properties.
  • The company demonstrates steady performance with significant progress in resolving troubled loans, expanding its credit facilities, and achieving portfolio growth, primarily focusing on stable multifamily and industrial properties.
  • Trading 18% below book value, Timbercreek stock presents potential upside as market conditions stabilize

Investing in high-dividend stocks can be a double-edged sword, as a company’s dividend yield and stock price are inversely related. A high yield generally suggests that the stock has underperformed the broader market due to company-related headwinds.

In this scenario, investors should look beyond a company’s high dividend yield to ensure that the dividend payout is safe and sustainable across business cycles.

Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) is one TSX dividend stock that offers a high yield in October 2025. Valued at a market cap of $628 million, Timbercreek is forecast to pay shareholders an annual dividend of $0.69 per share, which translates to a forward yield of 9.1%.

The TSX stock went public in 2010 and has since returned -26% to shareholders. However, if we adjust for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns stand at 155%. Since Timbercreek’s initial public offering, the TSX index has returned 289% to shareholders in dividend-adjusted gains.

We can see that the TSX dividend stock has trailed the broader markets by a wide margin. So, let’s see if you should own Timbercreek Financial for its 9.1% dividend yield right now.

Is this TSX dividend stock a good buy?

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank commercial real estate lender in Canada, specializing in shorter-duration structured financing solutions. The company provides mortgage loans primarily secured by stabilized, income-producing properties, including multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban Canadian markets.

Timbercreek serves sophisticated commercial real estate investors who need faster execution and more flexible terms than traditional banks typically offer. These borrowers often require bridge financing for periods of up to five years to fund capital improvements, redevelopment projects, or property acquisitions. The loans are usually repaid through conventional financing once projects are completed or through property sales.

The company’s focus on income-producing real estate ensures steady cash flow to service loans, reducing default risk. Their service-oriented approach encompasses thorough underwriting, active management, and robust governance, delivering risk-adjusted returns for investors while meeting borrower needs.

Recently, Timbercreek expanded its credit facilities to $600 million from $510 million, with an additional $100 million accordion feature for future growth. This increase reflects lender confidence in Timbercreek’s financial position and strategic direction.

Strong Q2 performance

Timbercreek Financial delivered solid second-quarter results with steady progress on problem loans and portfolio growth. The commercial real estate lender posted net investment income of $25.2 million, while distributable income came in at $0.18 per share, in line with the historical quarterly range.

Timbercreek made significant headway in resolving troubled loans as management cleared close to $83 million in Stage 2 and Stage 3 loans since the last earnings call. This frees up capital for new investments and moves the portfolio closer to normal levels, while additional resolutions are expected through the rest of the year.

Portfolio growth accelerated with $168 million in new mortgage investments during the quarter. All new loans were targeted at multifamily and industrial properties, and the total mortgage portfolio reached just over $1.1 billion, an increase of $111 million from last year. Notably, multifamily assets account for 55% of the portfolio, providing stability during uncertain times.

Is the TSX stock undervalued?

Tariff-related uncertainty continues to impact certain deals as several transactions have been pushed to later in the quarter or into the second half of 2025.

Timbercreek’s credit facility renewal is nearly complete, featuring a substantial upsize and improved margin terms, which provide ample capacity to reach the company’s $1.3 billion portfolio target by year-end. Moreover, the weighted average interest rate on the portfolio dropped to 8.6% from last year’s 9.8% as rates normalized.

Timbercreek’s dividend currently yields about 9%, offering a 6% premium over short-term Canadian bonds. The stock trades roughly 18% below book value, creating potential upside as market conditions stabilize.

Analysts remain bullish and expect the TSX stock to gain 8% from its current levels, based on consensus price targets. If we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 17% over the next 12 months.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Dividend Stocks

Nike Is Rebounding: What Canadian Investors Should Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nike's comeback looks real after an inventory cleanup and product pivot, but tariffs and China weakness cloud whether Canada Goose…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income Engine: 3 Monthly Dividend Stocks for 2025 and Beyond

| Robin Brown

Do you want to build a tax-free dividend engine inside your TFSA? Start with these three stocks for elevated monthly…

Read more »

Piggy bank in autumn leaves
Dividend Stocks

Want Year-Round Income? 3 Dividend Stocks Paying Consistently

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

These reliable, monthly dividend paying stocks have high yields, fundamentally strong businesses and good growth opportunities.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

My Strategy for Creating Monthly Income With $10,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

Creating monthly income with just $10,000? Here’s a smart strategy using dividend stocks that deliver consistent payouts and long-term growth.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I Like Better Than Enbridge for Long-Term Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want energy stocks with upside? TC Energy and Brookfield Renewable offer clearer growth paths than Enbridge while still…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

How to Use $10,000 to Transform a TFSA Into a Cash-Pumping Machine

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors should consider gaining exposure to undervalued TSX dividend stocks that offer a tasty yield and upside potential.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is OpenText a Good Tech Stock to Buy Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText looks cheap and yields about 3%, but heavy debt and a recent profit slump make it a turnaround play…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

With an 8.6% Yield and Trading for More Than 46% Off, This REIT Looks Too Cheap to Ignore

| Brian Paradza, CFA

A beaten-down Allied Properties REIT offers an 8.6% yield and a 46% discount to fair value. Discover this high-income opportunity…

Read more »