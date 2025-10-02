Is PetroTal Stock a Buy for its Huge Dividend Yield?

Down 20% from its 52-week high, PetroTal is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of over 13% in October 2025.

A company’s dividend yield is inversely related to its stock price. So, if a stock offers an unusually high dividend yield, it’s crucial to analyze the company’s fundamentals and evaluate whether the payout is sustainable across business cycles.

In October 2025, one high dividend TSX stock is PetroTal (TSX:TAL). Valued at a market cap of $548 million, PetroTal is engaged in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana Norte oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. Petrotal also has a 100% working interest in the Los Angeles oil field located in the Ucayali Basin of central Peru.

In the last five years, PetroTal stock has returned 233% to shareholders. However, if we adjust for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are closer to 360%. Despite these outsized gains, PetroTal stock is down 20% below its 52-week high.

Analysts tracking the TSX stock expect it to pay shareholders an annual dividend of $0.08 per share in 2025, which translates to a tasty yield of 13.3%. So, let’s see if you should buy the dividend stock for its attractive yield.

Is PetroTal stock a good buy?

PetroTal reported second-quarter results that reflect the challenges of operating in a lower oil price environment while managing operational setbacks at its Bretaña field in Peru. The company revised 2025 production guidance down to 20,000 to 21,000 barrels per day, due to electric submersible pump failures in four wells and delays in commissioning a new drilling rig at Block 131.

The pump failures cost roughly 1,000 barrels per day of annual average production, though operations teams replaced them by mid-July. Moreover, drilling delays at Block 131 have pushed back the expected production additions of 2,000 to 4,000 barrels per day until 2026. Management is exploring options to resume drilling by year-end, but remains cautious given current market conditions.

PetroTal lowered its 2025 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization guidance from $245 million to $177.5 million (at the midpoint estimate) due to lower oil prices. Additionally, it slashed capital expenditures guidance from $140 million to $90 million and deferred projects to align spending with cash flow generation.

PetroTal emphasized that Amazon river levels are tracking higher than normal heading into the dry season, a stark contrast to last year when low water severely restricted shipments. If conditions hold, PetroTal should maintain near-full export capacity through the typically challenging August and September period, when production averaged just 12,750 barrels per day in 2024, compared to the current output of 8,500 barrels per day.

Is the TSX dividend stock undervalued?

PetroTal ended the second quarter with $142 million in cash and no debt. The company’s management underlined its commitment to capital discipline in a sub-$70 oil environment, stating it’s extremely unlikely to deploy the $350 million contemplated in reserve reports if prices remain depressed.

Analysts tracking the TSX stock forecast adjusted earnings per share to expand from $0.12 in 2025 to $0.15 in 2027. Comparatively, free cash flow (FCF) is estimated to improve from $79.3 million to $86.7 million in this period.

Given PetroTal’s outstanding share count, the company’s annual dividend expense is approximately $73 million, which suggests a payout ratio of 92% in 2025. If its FCF increases to $86.7 million in 2027, the payout ratio will improve to 84%.

If the TSX stock is priced at 10 times forward FCF, it should gain 60% over the next 18 months. After we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 80%.