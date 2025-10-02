Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Cash Machine: 2 Monthly Payers You’ll Want to Own in 2025 and Beyond

TFSA Cash Machine: 2 Monthly Payers You’ll Want to Own in 2025 and Beyond

These TSX listed funds pay dividends on a monthly basis.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Monthly dividend funds like VDY and EIT.UN make it easy to generate reliable cash flow inside a TFSA.
  • VDY tilts toward financials and offers equity growth alongside yield, while EIT.UN delivers higher income with more diversification but higher fees.
  • Together, they can form the backbone of a simple TFSA income strategy for 2025 and beyond.

If your goal is monthly income in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) without selling shares, most TSX-listed dividend stocks won’t cut it since they pay quarterly. Sticking to monthly payers narrows your options mainly to real estate investment trusts (REITs) and royalty trusts.

But if you’re open to owning a fund, you can get both diversification and reliable monthly payouts—either from equities or bonds. If growth potential is what you’re after, equity-focused funds are the better bet. Here’s a look at one TSX exchange-traded fund (ETF) and one closed-end fund (CEF) worth considering.

Dividend ETF

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY) is designed to track high-yielding Canadian dividend stocks, offering a simple way to generate steady income while still participating in equity market growth.

VDY’s portfolio is heavily weighted toward the financial sector, with banks and insurance companies making up the bulk of holdings. That concentration can be a drawback for diversification, but it’s hard to ignore the dividend reliability of Canada’s largest financial institutions.

The fund pays a monthly distribution and currently offers a 3.67% 12-month yield that’s attractive compared with broad-market Canadian ETFs. Since it’s passively managed, fees are low at 0.22% per annum, keeping more cash in investors’ pockets.

Income CEF

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX:EIT.UN) is one of Canada’s largest and oldest closed-end funds, built to deliver monthly income. Unlike an ETF, it operates with a fixed pool of capital and can trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value (NAV).

The fund pays $0.10 per unit every month, which equates to a 7.76% yield, making it a popular choice among retirees and income-focused investors. Its portfolio is split about evenly between Canadian and U.S. equities, with a focus on dividend-paying blue chips across sectors like energy, financials, and industrials.

The fund also uses moderate leverage to enhance yield, which boosts income potential but can increase volatility during market downturns. While the 1.1% management fee is higher than that of typical ETFs, investors often accept the trade-off in exchange for its dependable monthly payout.

The Foolish takeaway

Both VDY and EIT.UN pay monthly, with VDY’s distributions fluctuating based on portfolio income, while EIT.UN’s payout is fixed. Each is among the most dependable options in its segment, and held inside a TFSA, the income can be withdrawn or reinvested without any tax consequences, unlike in a non-registered account. Monthly dividend funds like VDY and EIT.UN make it easy to generate a reliable cash flow inside a TFSA.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

Turn Dividends Into Paydays: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Reliable Monthly Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks can turn dividends into paydays, supplementing your income and helping you fund your financial goals.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Is PetroTal Stock a Buy for its Huge Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 20% from its 52-week high, PetroTal is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of over 13%…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks Built to Pay You for Life

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have managed to maintain and raise their dividends year-after-year, even through challenging economic cycles.

Read more »

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

3 Wealth-Building Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Wondering how you can earn dividend income and grow your wealth? Here are 3 quality dividend stocks to buy with…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Kay Ng

Near market highs, it'd probably be smart to buy partial positions in target companies at reasonable valuations. Then, look for…

Read more »

Close-up of people hands taking slices of pepperoni pizza from wooden board.
Dividend Stocks

Here Are the 3 Canadian Stocks I’d Tell a New Investor to Buy ASAP

| Daniel Da Costa

These three companies are some of the best and most reliable Canadian stocks that new investors can buy now.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in blue-chip Canadian stocks such as Dollarama can help you derive outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

Is Rogers Communications a Good Buy for Its Dividend?

| Joey Frenette

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) is a recovering dividend stock, but shares are looking a bit pricey.

Read more »