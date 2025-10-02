Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Lundin Mining Stock Is up 20% in 1 Week

Why Lundin Mining Stock Is up 20% in 1 Week

Lundin Mining stock is climbing fast. Discover what’s driving the surge – and why investors are paying close attention.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Lundin Mining stock has surged 77% over the last six months due to strategic moves like divesting European assets for debt reduction and growth funding.
  • The company’s focused portfolio and operational improvements have driven growth, with notable revenue and free cash flow gains, positioning it as a lean and profitable investment.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Lundin Mining Corporation

Mining stocks are having an incredible year, fueled by strong growth in precious metals. Among the top performers is Lundin Mining Corporation (TSX:LUN). Lundin Mining stock is up by staggering numbers – and investors are taking notice.

As of the time of writing, Lundin Mining stock has increased by 30% over the past month and by an eye-popping 77% over the trailing six months.

Here’s why it’s soaring.

Lundin Mining Stock: Why is it soaring?

Beyond the metals rally, Lundin Mining stock is benefiting from stellar strategic execution. This can be traced back to a few key moves.

First, capital discipline. Back in April, Lundin divested its European assets Neves-Corvo and Zinkgruvan for US$1.4 billion. Most of the proceeds were allocated to debt reduction, reducing the amount to US$135 million. The company also earmarked some of those funds to drive growth.

Second, operational focus. Lundin’s streamlined portfolio now has a focus on its higher-margin assets to drive growth. At the Chapada mine in Brazil, efficiency gains and rising precious metals have pushed copper mining cash costs down and margins up.

Finally, improved results. In the most recent quarter, Ludin posted US$930 million in revenue and an impressive US$211 million in free cash flow from operations.

Lundin Mining stock: Your take?

Lundin is leaner, more profitable and more focused now than it was last year. The company also offers investors a dividend, strong growth appeal, and active buybacks.

In my opinion, the whopping 77% gain over the prior 6 months is icing on the cake.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Lithium Americas Just Got a U.S. Backing: Should Canadians Buy the Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

U.S. DOE and GM backing sent Lithium Americas skyrocketing, but the loan, warrants, and construction risks mean caution before buying…

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Canadian ETFs That Provide Easy Exposure to Gold Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

These two gold ETFs offer Canadian investors some of the best ways to gain immediate exposure to the precious metal.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Stocks for Beginners

This Undervalued Stock Could be Your Ticket to Lasting Wealth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Copper demand is rising. Lundin Mining's strong cash flow, low net leverage, and copper assets make it a solid pick…

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

These Gold Miners Are the Best Bang for the Bullion

| Joey Frenette

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSX:XGD) and another great mining stock are for the gold bugs out there.

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Gold Stocks That Have Been Dominating the TSX

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three gold stocks are likely to dominate the TSX longer due to strong investor demand for safe-haven assets.

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Stocks for Beginners

What’s Driving Franco-Nevada’s Stock Price Up?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Franco‑Nevada’s stock jumped 71% as record gold prices and a blockbuster quarter fattened revenue, cash flow, and acquisition firepower.

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Stocks for Beginners

5 Smart Stocks to Buy for the Rush on Gold and Silver

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With gold at $3,784 and silver at $44.50, consider these Canadian miners offering income and growth instead of buying bullion.

Read more »

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Canadian Gold Stocks You Can Buy as Prices Soar

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Gold prices are soaring! These 3 top Canadian gold stocks offer a powerful way to ride the momentum and tap…

Read more »