Member Login
Home » Investing » Don’t Sleep on These Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

Don’t Sleep on These Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

Investors should take a closer look at these Canadian stocks to see if they’re a buy for their diversified portfolios.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • CN Rail and Constellation Software are temporarily out of favour but look like buy‑the‑dip opportunities.
  • CN trades at about a 15% discount to its historical P/E and yields 2.6% (37% above its five‑year average), while Constellation has seen investor buying after a founder‑related selloff, a smooth leadership handoff, and analyst targets implying meaningful upside.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Constellation Software

Investors often avoid stocks that are lagging, worried that they could be “falling knives” which they should steer clear of. But some beaten-down names may just be sleeping giants — with strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential. If you’re looking to buy quality Canadian companies on sale, these two stocks deserve your attention now.

CN Rail: A historic titan on temporary tracks

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) has been on a downward trend since early 2024, with its stock falling more than 20% from its peak. The reasons? A perfect storm of disruptions — including labour disputes, wildfires, and more recently, uncertainty stemming from U.S. tariff changes this year. But these issues, while impactful in the short term, don’t erase CN Rail’s long-term track record of success.

Over the past two decades, CN Rail has persistently grown its earnings and remained profitable through economic cycles. At the current price of $134.49 per share at writing, the stock trades at a blended price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of approximately 18.2 — about a 15% discount compared to its historical average.

Even more compelling is the dividend yield. The stock now yields about 2.6%, which is about 37% higher than its five-year average of 1.9%. That’s a strong signal that the stock is undervalued. Management has a reliable history of dividend growth. Long-term investors can continue to expect growing income from the industrial stock.

If you’re seeking a stable, defensive business that could rebound once short-term headwinds subside, CN Rail is worth accumulating before the market wakes up.

Constellation Software: A rare dip in a tech juggernaut

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is another name that’s too good to overlook. The stock initially dipped about 15% from its 2025 high of around $5,200 to $4,400 — not unusual for a high-flying tech stock. But what really shook the market was the news that founder and CEO Mark Leonard was stepping down from his role of president of the company due to health reasons.

Following the announcement, the stock had a knee-jerk reaction, dropping to as low as $3,400. However, it quickly rebounded to roughly $4,029 per share — and did so on above-average trading volume, a clear sign that investors see this as a buy-the-dip opportunity.

Constellation’s long-term track record is nothing short of phenomenal. Over the past decade, it has delivered returns of about 23% annually — enough to turn a $10,000 investment into over $80,000. And even now, after the rebound, the stock still trades at a fair valuation relative to its historical norms. Analysts see further upside, with the consensus price target implying a meaningful discount of 26%.

Leadership continuity also helps ease concerns. While Mark Leonard is stepping back from day-to-day operations, he remains on the board. The new president, Mark Miller, previously served (and remains) as COO and has deep operational knowledge of the business — making this a seamless transition rather than a risky reset.

Investor takeaway: Buy before the herd returns

Both CN Rail and Constellation Software are temporarily out of favour — but that’s exactly what makes them compelling. They’re industry leaders with proven track records, strong fundamentals, and now, attractive valuations.

Don’t sleep on these two Canadian stocks. Smart investors are wide awake — and already buying the dip.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Canadian National Railway and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Stocks for Beginners

My Top 5 Canadian Stock Picks for New Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These five Canadian stocks for new investors can deliver higher returns from growth and dividends.

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

Market Pullback? These Defensive TSX Names Could Cushion the Drop

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Market pullbacks are opportunities, so here are three defensive TSX dividend stocks (BCE, Metro, Fortis) to buy, hold, and collect…

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: This Canadian Private Equity Stock Will Help Secure Your Future

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) is Canada's biggest player in private equity.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Dividend Stocks

How Many Enbridge Shares You Need for $1,000 in Dividends

| Sneha Nahata

Enbridge is one of the most reliable Canadian dividend stocks to start a passive-income stream. Moreover, it offers an attractive…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

The TSX’s Best Performers So Far, And Why They Outpaced the Rest

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica, Aritzia, and Lundin Gold led the TSX surge. Respectively, hardware demand, U.S. retail expansion, and record gold cash flows…

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Protect Your Retirement Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to protect your retirement income? The market has no shortage of great options, and here is a trio to…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Gameplan: The Canadian Stocks You Need for Consistent Cash

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three top Canadian dividend stocks are ideal additions to your TFSA, given their strong fundamentals, robust cash flows, and…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Both Canadian railway stocks are solid core holdings for a dividend-oriented TFSA.

Read more »