The TSX’s Best Performers So Far, And Why They Outpaced the Rest

Celestica, Aritzia, and Lundin Gold led the TSX surge. Respectively, hardware demand, U.S. retail expansion, and record gold cash flows drove their rallies.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Celestica’s server and storage exposure to hyperscalers drove strong revenue and EPS beats, lifted guidance, and funded buybacks.
  • Aritzia’s U.S. expansion and omnichannel strength boosted sales and margins, proving durable growth outside Canada.
  • Lundin Gold turned higher gold prices into record free cash flow, no long‑term debt, and raised 2025 production guidance.

The TSX30 recently came out, and there were some excellent winners out there. But some of them certainly hit the market running at a faster clip than others. Yet the top three TSX stocks that soared in the last year weren’t really the biggest headline grabbers. So let’s look at what made these TSX stocks tick, and if the three still belong in your portfolio.

CLS

First up there’s Celestica (TSX:CLS), a huge winner with exposure to hyperscalers, cloud, communications and artificial intelligence (AI) hardware. And this strength was seen during its second quarter, with revenue rising 21% year over year and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) up 54%. Furthermore, it hit a new high with its adjusted operating margin at 7.4%.

This all led to management raising its 2025 guidance to US$11.6 billion in revenue and adjusted EPS to $5.50 – all while repurchasing $40 million in shares. Now all this strength comes with a cost, as the TSX stock trades at about 51 times earnings. Plus, shares are up over 340% in the last year alone.

Even so, if you’re looking for even more growth from artificial intelligence (AI)-related products, Celestica is the one for you. Storage and server demand is at its peak, and that leaves the TSX stock in a prime position. That makes this TSX stock perfect for the growth investor with exposure to AI and cloud hardware.

ATZ

Another strong winner this last year has been Aritzia (TSX:ATZ). Aritzia stock is a retail company that has absolutely exploded thanks to its exposure to the United States over the last few years. This was seen yet again during its latest quarter, with strong same-store and ecommerce demand, showing the U.S. expansion is paying off.

The first quarter brought in $663.3 million in net revenue, up 33% year over year, with U.S. revenue up 45%. Furthermore, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) nearly doubled, all while its cash balance improved. And as with CLS, management increased its guidance to the higher end of full-year revenue targets.

ATZ has proven its place as an everyday luxury brand, and the U.S. has bought right into it. Thanks to its digital and retail omni-channel momentum, it doesn’t look as though growth will slow down any time soon. So again, this is a perfect TSX stock for investors seeking growth and believing there is still a strong U.S. runway.

LUG

Now the final option, and one that’s piggy backed right along with the rise in the price of gold. Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG) has high-grade exposure to gold and demonstrated outstanding execution during earnings. Second quarter revenue hit US$452.9 million, with net income at US$196.7 million. Free cash flow rose to US$235.7 million, all while the realized gold price came in at US $3,361 per ounce.

Now the company is flush with cash, and no long-term debt! And it doesn’t look as though the gold producer is going to sit around doing nothing. Instead, it increased its guidance to between 490,000 and 525,000 ounces of gold for 2025. An incredibly impressive feat, all while seeing shares rise almost 200% in the last year alone!

Of course the price of gold can be volatile, and that’s the key here. However, LUG has a clean balance sheet to show that it can take opportunities as they arise, such as now, and still do well after the price of gold perhaps evens out. This makes it attractive as a core producer hold for investors wanting in on the price of gold.

Bottom line

All three of these TSX stocks are solid investments. Whether you’re looking at growth from AI, U.S. exposure to retail, or the price of gold, the key here is one thing: growth. And that key doesn’t seem to be changing any time soon.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

