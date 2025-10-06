Member Login
TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, October 6

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, October 6

After a powerful six-day rally, the TSX could find more support from firm commodities today while U.S. shutdown talks stay in focus.

Jitendra Parashar
tsx today

Key Points

  • The TSX jumped 311 points to 30,472 -- its sixth straight gain and fourth consecutive record close.
  • The rally was led by tech, industrials, and energy as Shopify surged to a record on an OpenAI partnership while Canada Packers, Celestica, BlackBerry, and Curaleaf lagged.
  • Investors will monitor commodity trends and U.S. government shutdown talks for near‑term direction.

Canadian stocks continued their upward streak for a sixth straight session on Friday, as optimism over the broader economy and surging commodity prices overshadowed ongoing uncertainty surrounding the U.S. government shutdown. The S&P/TSX Composite Index jumped by 311 points, or 1%, to settle at 30,472 — notching a new all-time high for the fourth consecutive day and closing out the week with a strong upward push.

Nearly all key market sectors ended the session in the green, but the TSX rally was mainly driven by solid gains in technology, industrial, and energy stocks.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) climbed by 6.5% to close at a record level of $224.89 per share. These strong gains in SHOP stock came as investor enthusiasm continued to build following the company’s recent announcement of a partnership with OpenAI to enable direct product purchases through ChatGPT conversations.

The integration will allow Shopify merchants to sell seamlessly inside artificial intelligence (AI) chats, which may open up a new high-growth sales channel that’s already gaining traction. Shopify’s push into AI-driven shopping could be one of the key reasons why its stock has inched up more than 15% over the last five sessions alone, extending its year-to-date gains to 47%.

Pembina Pipeline, Vermilion Energy, and TransAlta were also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 5.5%.

On the flip side, Canada Packers, Celestica, BlackBerry, and Curaleaf slid by more than 4% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, TD Bank, Canadian Natural Resources, Bank of Nova Scotia, TC Energy, and Cenovus Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board edged higher in early Monday trading, which could lift the resource-heavy main TSX index at the open today.

While no major economic or corporate releases are due this morning, Canadian investors will continue to monitor developments in U.S. government shutdown talks and global commodity markets for direction. Later in the week, attention will shift to FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting minutes and jobs data, which could provide fresh clues on the interest rate outlook.

Market movers on the TSX today

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in BlackBerry, Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, Pembina Pipeline, Shopify, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, Pembina Pipeline, and Vermilion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

