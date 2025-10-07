Member Login
3 Stocks to Consider as Bitcoin Hits All-Time Highs

Bitcoin just hit a new all-time high, so here’s what miners, ETFs, and regulatory risks mean for Canadian investors.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Bitcoin's surge draws big institutional flows, but regulatory uncertainty and equity correlation increase risk for investors.
  • Miners like BITF and HUT offer leveraged Bitcoin exposure, but face power costs, operating losses, and extreme volatility.
  • Spot ETFs such as BTCC give regulated, TFSA/RRSP‑eligible Bitcoin ownership without self‑custody, though price and currency risk remain.

It’s happening again. The price of Bitcoin has surged this year, recently hitting a new all-time high of US$125,000, sending investors on a tidal wave towards the great-again cryptocurrency. What’s more, strong inflows into crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) globally suggest institutional capital is also chasing the rally. However, there are a few risks to consider.

Regulatory clarity is still a moving target when it comes to Bitcoin. There’s growing attention from regulators around the world, including here in Canada, when it comes to digital assets. Therefore, Bitcoin’s price behaviour has become closely linked to equities, reducing the hedge that appealed to investors. Yet there are still ways to get in on the rally. Let’s look at some solid options that offer less risk.

BITF

A strong option for investors to consider is Bitcoin miners with infrastructure exposure. These companies have revenues or profits tied more directly to Bitcoin prices. These include block rewards and transaction fees. That’s what makes a company such as Bitfarms (TSX:BITF) such a solid choice.

BITF operates Bitcoin data centres along with integrated mining here in Canada, as well as in the United States, Paraguay and Argentina. Currently, it’s slightly down from 52-week highs, offering a potential for more growth. Yet it’s not without risks. The company operates at a loss with negative earnings per share. There’s also volatility simply tied to the price of Bitcoin, with a beta score of 2.97 at writing. So, it’s certainly not for the faint of heart.

HUT

Another Bitcoin miner in the infrastructure space is Hut 8 (TSX:HUT), one of Canada’s best-known miners. It offers hosting, mining operations, and infrastructure for data storage. In fact, it holds a strong infrastructure position. This was seen during the second quarter of 2025, with results showing a massive turnaround to net income from unrealized fair-value gains in Bitcoin. Now, the company holds about 10,000 Bitcoins, with further plans to expand.

Yet again, risks remain. HUT has high capital expenditures, as well as high power and energy costs. And as with any Bitcoin-related, there are regulatory risks. Plus, the company’s expansion plans come with their own costs and risks, so should the price of Bitcoin plummet (again), all these plans could go out the window.

BTCC

An ETF like Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSX:BTCC) could be one of the best options. This is a Canadian-listed, physically backed Bitcoin ETF. Therefore, every unit you own represents a direct ownership of real Bitcoin, stored in institutional-grade cold storage.

This is the most straightforward way to buy physical Bitcoin, without spending literally hundreds of thousands of dollars. What’s more, unlike many crypto exchanges, it’s regulated under Canadian securities law and eligible for Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) accounts. The downside? That is the currency risk and the volatility of Bitcoin. Yet, there isn’t the fear that growth plans will go downhill.

Bottom line

Bitcoin is an exciting investment — I get it. But it’s a volatile one. Whether you’re investing in miners or ETFs, there are many risks involved. Mining is difficult, as is hash rate growth. Electricity and energy costs also create more volatility. And there are so many pullbacks in Bitcoin as well. Therefore, make sure to only put a small portion of any portfolio towards these investments, even around 2%, given the high volatility risk.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

