TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 7

The Canadian stock market inched up for the seventh day in a row on Monday despite mixed signals from global markets and continued investor caution over U.S. government shutdown concerns. The S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced by 60 points, or 0.2%, to settle at 30,532 — setting yet another all-time closing high as investor sentiment largely remained cautiously optimistic.

Even as some sectors like consumer and real estate witnessed weakness due to rising interest rate anxiety, strong gains in mining, utilities, and energy stocks helped keep the market in positive territory.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Orla Mining (TSX:OLA) jumped more than 12% to $16.09 apiece, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally in OLA stock came after the Vancouver-based mining company’s promising drilling results from its Musselwhite Mine in Ontario, suggesting a potential two-kilometre extension of the main gold zone.

One of the results included a section of rock containing 15.1 grams of gold per tonne over 4.1 metres — a high concentration that even showed visible gold. These strong results signalled the possibility of adding more gold reserves and extending the life of its mine, which sparked investor optimism and drove OLA stock higher. Notably, the stock has more than doubled in value so far in 2025.

G Mining Ventures, Perpetua Resources, and BlackBerry were also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each jumping by at least 6.4%.

Despite the broader market optimism, Maple Leaf Foods, Boyd Group, NovaGold Resources, and Constellation Software dived by at least 3.3% each, making them the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, TD Bank, Cenovus Energy, B2Gold, and Bank of Nova Scotia stood out as the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were largely mixed, with gold and silver holding steady, while crude oil edged slightly lower on concerns over global demand and geopolitical uncertainty. Given these trends, the resource-heavy TSX may remain flat at the open today.

While no major economic or corporate releases are due, Canadian investors will likely keep a close eye on developments in U.S. fiscal negotiations ahead of the upcoming key jobs report.

