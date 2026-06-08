Learn the red flags the CRA is watching for in TFSA accounts so you can stay compliant and avoid penalties.

3 Major Red Flags the CRA Is Watching for Every TFSA Holder

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Ensuring compliance with TFSAs involves avoiding behaviours like frequent speculative trading and understanding contribution limits to maintain the tax-free status.

Excessive trading activity and overcontributions can trigger CRA scrutiny, possibly leading to reclassification of tax-free gains as taxable business income and incurring penalties.

The CRA closely monitors TFSA activities, flagging excessive trading, overcontributions, and speculative bets as potential issues that might lead to penalties.

Most investors may not realize it, but the CRA keeps a close tab on TFSA activity. The CRA designs TFSAs to help Canadians grow wealth tax-free. However, there are red flags the CRA is watching that investors should be aware of.

Understanding these red flags the CRA is watching can help investors avoid unexpected penalties. If the CRA believes that a TFSA is being used in a way that doesn’t match its intended purpose, the tax-free advantage can disappear.

Here are three of those major red flags the CRA is on the lookout for in your TFSA.

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Red flag #1: Excessive trading activity that resembles a business

One of the biggest red flags the CRA is watching is when trading activity looks more like running a business than holding personal investments. This becomes an issue when investors frequently trade volatile, high‑momentum stocks.

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A good example of this is Shopify (TSX:SHOP). The tech stock is known for its volatility and high-growth potential. That leads many to frequently buy and sell the stock, even with a TFSA. That’s typically one of the clearest TFSA audit triggers the CRA monitors.

Frequent buying and selling, short holding periods, and high turnover can all resemble business‑like behaviour. The CRA often evaluates the frequency of trades, how long those positions are held, and whether the activity appears organized or systematic.

If the CRA determines that those TFSA gains came from business activity, the CRA can reclassify those profits as taxable business income. In that case, you lose the tax-free advantage for those gains.

Red flag #2: TFSA overcontributions and repeated withdrawals

Another major red flag involves contribution mistakes. The TFSA has annual limits on contributions. For 2026, that limit is $7,000.

Investors who overcontribute to their TFSA, even by accident, will automatically trigger CRA penalties of 1% per month on the highest excess amount in the month, and for each month that excess remains.

Misunderstanding TFSA contribution rules remains one of the most common reasons investors face CRA penalties.

Reinvested dividends from stocks like Enbridge (TSX:ENB) do not create additional contribution room and do not count as contributions.

Contribution room increases only through the annual TFSA limit, unused room from prior years, and withdrawals made in the previous year.

Overcontributions typically happen when investors deposit more cash than their available room allows or withdraw funds and then recontribute them in the same calendar year. The mistake there is assuming that the contribution room resets immediately. It doesn’t.

Repeated in‑and‑out activity from a TFSA can raise questions and is one of the red flags the CRA is watching out for.

Red flag #3: Using the TFSA for aggressive speculative bets

The CRA also pays attention to unusually large gains generated from speculative trades. This is especially relevant for high‑risk speculative names like GameStop (NYSE:GME). In that example, meme‑stock surges have produced outsized returns in short periods.

For example, if an investor used their TFSA to make aggressive, speculative bets on something like GameStop and suddenly realizes substantial gains, this could be one of the red flags the CRA is watching for.

It may trigger a review as to whether the activity aligns with the intended purpose of the account. Large, rapid gains can lead the CRA to question whether the TFSA is being used appropriately or for speculative trading.

Avoid the red flags the CRA is watching

Staying on the right side of CRA expectations doesn’t require avoiding active investing altogether.

Instead, it means keeping activity frequency within certain limits and tracking any available contribution room. That’s especially true when making multiple deposits and withdrawals throughout the same year.

Investors are also wise to avoid conducting business‑like trading patterns, and rapid‑fire transactions in volatile stocks also help reduce the risk of scrutiny.

The TFSA is a powerful wealth-building tool for Canadians, provided it’s used for that long-term, tax-free growth. Following basic CRA TFSA rules helps ensure the account remains fully tax‑free.