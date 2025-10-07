Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Bombardier Stock Rallied in September

Why Bombardier Stock Rallied in September

Did you know that Bombardier stock enjoyed a huge rally in September? Here’s why the stock shot up and why it matters for your portfolio.

Demetris Afxentiou
Key Points

  • Shares jumped 29% in September as Bombardier cements its lean, profitable business-jet focus.&amp;lt;/p>
  • A record 50-jet sale (options for 70) worth up to US$4B, plus 150+ deliveries and 6.7% revenue growth, signal stronger execution.
  • A full order book and possible rate cuts provide tailwinds, and the stock could keep climbing if performance holds.

Few stocks resonate with Canadian investors as much as Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B). Bombardier stock has endured a rollercoaster of volatility over the past decade. That ride has seen the stock move from obscurity to the limelight, before slipping into penny stock territory and facing delisting risk.

More recently, Bombardier stock has become linked to a lean, efficient, and profitable industrial pure-play in the business jet market.

What happened in September?

During September, Bombardier stock shot up a whopping 29%. That incredible growth is attributed to a few reasons that call out the immense opportunity which still exists.

First, the company secured a massive fleet sale of 50 jets (with options for 70 more). In total, that order can be worth as much as US$4 billion once service contracts are tacked on.

To put it another way, the value of that one contract represents nearly 20% of the market cap of Bombardier stock. And that’s a massive win that has broken contract records for the company.

Next, we have operational execution. This is interesting because this is an area that Bombardier has struggled with in the past. Again, that’s the past. This new Bombardier hit delivery targets and confirmed guidance with over 150 jet deliveries and 6.7% revenue growth.

Finally, we have macroeconomic factors. The mere anticipation of rate cuts can turbocharge aerospace players like Bombardier, fueling further momentum.

The result is a profitable, growing company that the market has finally noticed.

Should investors buy Bombardier stock?

Bombardier still holds massive value. The company’s jets are breaking records and are noted for their superiority, which is fueling strong demand.

In short, the order book is full, and if its execution remains strong, Bombardier could continue to fly even higher.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

