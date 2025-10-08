Member Login
Home » Investing » Prediction: Buying Docebo Stock Today Could Set You Up for Life

Prediction: Buying Docebo Stock Today Could Set You Up for Life

Down almost 70% from all-time highs, Docebo stock offers significant upside potential to shareholders in October 2025.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Docebo (TSX:DCBO) is a cloud-based learning management platform poised for substantial growth, offering AI-powered tools and having recently achieved important certifications, which ensure its positioning in expanding markets.
  • In Q2 2025, Docebo showcased robust financial performance, with increased penetration in key segments, and secured a significant contract with a Big 5 tech firm, highlighting its enterprise-grade solutions.
  • With an increased revenue forecast from $217 million in 2024 to $658 million by 2029 and a significant uptick in projected free cash flow, Docebo is positioned for a potential 200% stock gain over the next four years.

Investing in quality growth stocks that are part of expanding addressable markets is a proven strategy to generate outsized returns over time. While big tech companies are dominating the artificial intelligence narrative, several other companies are flying under the radar in 2025.

One such beaten-down TSX tech stock is Docebo (TSX:DCBO), which could set you up for life. Valued at a market cap of $1.1 billion, DCBO stock is down more than 70% below all-time highs.

Docebo provides a cloud-based learning management platform that enables organizations to deliver personalized training, create and access content, analyze learning data, and monetize courses.

Its AI-powered suite includes tools for course delivery, communities, e-commerce, and integrations with Salesforce and Microsoft Teams, serving internal teams and external audiences globally.

Is Docebo stock a good buy right now?

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Docebo delivered solid numbers as corporate learning platforms continue to evolve from nice-to-have tools into strategic necessities. The company’s cloud-based learning management system serves global organizations, helping them transform training from a cost center into a competitive advantage.

The quarter showcased impressive momentum in the mid-market segment, where Docebo has systematically strengthened its position through better segmentation and targeted marketing.

CEO Alessio Artuffo highlighted improved leadership capabilities and process changes that produced immediate results. Technology clients remain a key revenue driver, but healthcare and financial services are also driving growth.

A standout development came from one of the Big 5 tech companies, which expanded its Docebo deployment in a large six-figure deal. Notably, the customer migrated away from an internally built system to adopt Docebo as the learning infrastructure backbone. This contradicts concerns about enterprises building proprietary solutions and validates Docebo’s enterprise-grade capabilities.

Docebo achieved FedRAMP certification ahead of schedule in May, unlocking a US$2.7 billion market across U.S. federal, state, and local agencies.

It already operates in approximately 10 states, with only 10% market penetration, leaving substantial room for expansion. Management expects meaningful federal revenue contributions in the second half of 2026 as the sales pipeline strengthens.

On the AI front, Docebo launched Harmony, its agentic AI platform, in July. This goes beyond simple chatbot functionality to create what Artuffo calls an “agent of agents” that will automate administrative tasks, generate content, and fundamentally shift learning from instructor-led to learner-first experiences.

Early adoption metrics show promise, with customers already generating over 20,000 minutes of AI-created video content and thousands of learning assets.

CFO Brandon Farber raised full-year guidance, reflecting improved visibility as market chaos from earlier tariff concerns subsided. Foreign exchange provided a tailwind, contributing 1% to total revenue and 2% to subscription revenue. The company added veteran CRO Mark to focus on execution efficiency and tighter integration between sales and customer success functions.

Despite losing the Amazon Web Services contract, Docebo’s customer count above $100,000 jumped 23%, up from 16% previously, driven by strong new logos, expansions, and currency benefits.

Is the TSX tech stock undervalued?

According to consensus estimates, Docebo is projected to increase revenue from US$217 million in fiscal 2024 to US$658 million by 2029. In this period, adjusted earnings are forecast to expand from US$1.04 per share to US$2.87 per share.

Moreover, its free cash flow (FCF) is projected to increase from US$28 million in 2024 to US$157.4 million by 2029. If the TSX tech stock trades at 15 times forward FCF, it should gain 200% within the next four years.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon and Docebo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

cloud computing
Tech Stocks

Why OpenText Stock Had a Huge September

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the recent surge in OpenText stock and its impact on the company's growth in information management solutions.

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

1 TSX Stock That Skyrocketed and Could Stay There for Years to Come

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Celestica (CLS) stock surged 2,500% on the AI boom. With key partnerships and new tech, its incredible run may be…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Where Canada’s Real AI Opportunities Are Hidden

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two under-the-radar AI plays offer durable recurring revenue, AI advantages, and steady cash flow for long-term investors.

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Stocks for Beginners

My Top 5 Canadian Stock Picks for New Investors

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These five Canadian stocks for new investors can deliver higher returns from growth and dividends.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

The Best AI Stocks in Canada You’ve Never Heard of

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two under‑the‑radar AI stocks promise recurring‑revenue growth and generative‑AI tailwinds, so here’s why Coveo and Docebo deserve a second look.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Tech Stocks

What’s Going on With BlackBerry Stock?

| Demetris Afxentiou

BlackBerry stock has soared over the past year. But does this mean the stock is a good buy? Let's try…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Tech Stocks

Celestica’s Soaring Run: Can it Continue in 2026?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica (TSX:CLS) tops the TSX30, yet here’s why its cloud and data‑centre boom drove the rally, and what could derail…

Read more »

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks to Consider as Bitcoin Hits All-Time Highs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bitcoin just hit a new all-time high, so here’s what miners, ETFs, and regulatory risks mean for Canadian investors.

Read more »