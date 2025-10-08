Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Best REITs I’d Buy Right Now

The Best REITs I’d Buy Right Now

Considering their strong occupancy rates, robust growth initiatives, and attractive yields, I remain bullish on these three REITs.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • CT Real Estate Investment Trust benefits from a high occupancy rate and long-term leases with Canadian Tire, offering a yield of 5.86% and a robust development pipeline that supports future growth.
  • SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, with properties near 90% of Canadians and expanding amidst rising retail demand, provides a 7.04% yield and a strong national tenant base stability.
  • Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust, with properties in major Canadian markets and a diversified tenant base, offers a 6.11% yield backed by a solid developmental pipeline and rising income from quality retailers.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) own and manage income-producing properties. These companies raise capital by selling shares to investors, thereby offering real estate exposure to investors in a convenient and accessible manner. Since REITs are mandated to return at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders, they are attractive options for income-focused investors. Against this backdrop, let’s look at my three top picks.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) owns 377 income-producing commercial properties, with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of 31.2 million square feet. Canadian Tire is the company’s principal tenant, occupying approximately 92.8% of its total GLA. Supported by long-term lease agreements (with a weighted average lease term of 7.5 years) with a solid tenant base, the company enjoys a healthy occupancy rate, which stood at 99.5% in the recently reported second-quarter earnings.

Moreover, the company has a solid development pipeline with approximately 1.14 million square feet of development activities, totalling around $433 million. Along with these expansions, contractual rent escalations could support the company’s financial growth in the coming years, thereby enhancing its future dividend payouts. CT REIT currently distributes a monthly dividend of $0.079 per share, representing a forward yield of 5.86%. Additionally, it currently trades at a reasonable next-12-month (NTM) price-to-earnings multiple of 12.3, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

Another top Canadian REIT I am bullish on is SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN), which operates 197 strategically located properties across Canada. Approximately 90% of Canadians live within 10 kilometres of a SmartCentres shopping centre. Its tenant base looks solid, with 95% having national or regional presence and 60% offering essential services. Amid these favourable factors, the company maintains a healthy occupancy rate, which stood at 98.6% as of the end of the second quarter. 

Moreover, the demand for retail space is growing amid population growth and sluggish supply due to elevated construction expenses and higher interest rates. Amid rising demand, the company is expanding its asset base, with 58.9 million square feet of developmental approvals. Of these approvals, 0.8 million square feet of properties are already under construction. Along with these expansions, the lease-up and renewal activities could boost its cash flows, thereby allowing the REIT to continue paying dividends at a healthier rate. Meanwhile, SmartCentres currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.1542 per share, translating into a forward yield of 7.04%.

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI.UN) owns and operates 178 properties with a total gross leasable area of 32 million square feet. The company has most of its properties in major Canadian markets, which have high entry barriers. Additionally, it has a well-diversified tenant base, with no single tenant contributing more than 4.7% of its revenue collections. Therefore, the REIT enjoys a healthy occupancy rate, which stood at 97.5%. The company’s same-property net operating income rose 2% during the second quarter, while also enjoying a healthy blended leasing spread of 20.6%.

Amid rising demand from high-quality retailers, the REIT continues to expand its portfolio of assets. It has a solid developmental pipeline of 43.8 million square feet of properties, with 0.7 million square feet currently under construction. These expansions could drive its financial growth, thereby supporting its future dividend payouts. It currently offers a monthly dividend of $0.0965 per share, yielding a forward dividend rate of 6.11%.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

Why Mining & Energy Could Drive Canada’s Next Leg Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Mining and clean energy are converging, so here’s why Lundin Mining and Northland Power are practical TSX plays for the…

Read more »

sleeping man relaxes with clay mask and cucumbers on eyes
Dividend Stocks

These Dividend Stocks Work Overtime So You Don’t Have to

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer attractive yields and log track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could 10X Your $30,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX’s top two winning stocks in 2025 can help grow your money tenfold over a shorter timeframe.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Which Dividend Stocks in Canada Can Survive Rate Cuts

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rate cuts could lift dividend stocks, so here are three TSX picks positioned to benefit from lower borrowing costs and…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

4 Canadian Dividend Stocks I Think Everyone Should Own

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Four Canadian dividend stocks are smart options for everyone seeking consistent income streams.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

Just Opened a Non-Registered Account? This TSX Monthly Dividend ETF is Tax-Efficient

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This dividend ETF is ideal for tax-efficient monthly income in a non registered account.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

2 Slam-Dunk Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

How to Convert $10,000 Into a TFSA Money-Making Engine

| Sneha Nahata

By investing $10,000 into these high yield Canadian stocks, you could earn about $700 a year in tax-free income.

Read more »