Member Login
Home » Investing » A Decade From Now, You’ll Probably Wish You’d Bought These Overlooked Growth Stocks

A Decade From Now, You’ll Probably Wish You’d Bought These Overlooked Growth Stocks

Here are two overlooked Canadian growth stocks I think long-term investors would be well-served considering at their current levels.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.

Source: Getty Images

Aside from the mega-cap tech stocks most investors are well aware of, there happen to be a number of under-the-radar growth stocks I’ve long thought are worth considering for investors looking outside of the U.S. market for growth.

Indeed, the Canadian market provides investors with a plethora of fantastic high-quality companies to choose from. However, because of where these companies are based, it’s often the case that a lack of analyst coverage and investor interest can lead to larger-than-typical valuation discrepancies long-term investors can take advantage of.

With that in mind, here are two of my top ideas for investors considering Canadian growth stocks right now.

Kinaxis

Canadian supply chain management company Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) continues to be a top growth stock that many Canadian investors may be aware of. But outside of the company’s home jurisdiction, this is an AI stock that’s certainly flying under the radar, given where Kinaxis’ valuation currently sits.

The company carries a relatively attractive forward price-earnings multiple of around 30 times. Impressively, that multiple comes as the company’s year-over-year revenue surged 15%, with its bottom-line earnings growing by a whopping 437% in its SaaS division.

As a key software as a service (SaaS) player, Kinaxis stands to benefit from relatively higher margins alongside more scalable and dependable growth. The company has seen its customer count continue to grow, and this growth rate deserves a much higher multiple, at least in my view.

Thus, investors seeking growth at a reasonable price certainly have a research-worthy pick in Kinaxis at current levels.

The Metals Company

One of the more intriguing under-the-radar small-cap stocks Canada has to offer has to be The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC).

This deep-sea mining company has seen its share price absolutely skyrocket, mostly due to some commentary around U.S. focus on critical minerals (rare earths and other essential minerals used in battery development), alongside some intriguing prospects for Canadian companies to benefit from rising U.S. investment in these geopolitically important assets.

As it happens, TMC is among the best-positioned in the nascent deep sea mining space to provide international markets such as the U.S. with the key minerals needed for growth. As such, investors are now clearly pricing in much higher probabilities that further permits are approved, and the company’s cash flow generation potential has clearly been pulled forward.

I’ve been bullish on this stock for a long time, back when it was hovering in penny stock territory. However, now trading around $10 per share, this is a stock that I think now has the momentum for a number of new investors to get behind. In other words, I think it’s far too late to say the rally in TMC stock is over. Indeed, I think it could just be beginning, given this company’s potential upside.

More on Investing

dividends grow over time
Investing

2 Stocks That Are Unlikely to Stay This Small Much Longer

| Sneha Nahata

While these stocks are small today, their growth trajectories and fundamentals suggest that they may not remain small for long.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Investing

This Oversold TSX Stock Is So Cheap It’s Ridiculous

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock looks like a seriously undervalued buy as it looks to beef up its growth.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Bank Stocks

The #1 Canadian Bank I’d Buy for Dividend Growth

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is an AI leader to buy for big dividend growth over time.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

A Decade of (GROWING) Passive Income: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Robin Brown

Do you want to hold dividend stocks with a great track record of total returns? Here are two top dividend-growth…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Bridge to CPP With TFSA Income

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors should supplement their CPP payout with quality high-dividend stocks such as Alvopetro Energy in 2025.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, October 15

| Jitendra Parashar

With spot gold topping US$4,200, the TSX could open strong today, though trade tensions remain a key risk.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Before the Next Market Decline

| Robin Brown

It is impossible to time the next drawdown. So, it is wise to stay mostly invested. These two stocks can…

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Energy Stocks

How I’d Turn $100,000 Into Immense Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Can $100,000 generate big monthly income? Freehold Royalties' high yield and past share gains offer a possible path.

Read more »