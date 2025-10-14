An investment of $10,000 could generate $58.39 per month or over $700 per year in tax-free passive income.

How to Use $10,000 to Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash Pumping Machine

Canadians can use their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to buy and hold high-quality dividend stocks with reliable payouts to generate tax-free income. Because all dividends and capital gains earned inside a TFSA are sheltered from taxes, every dollar you earn stays in your pocket.

Further, by reinvesting those dividends, you can amplify your returns and your TFSA can gradually evolve into a cash-pumping machine.

So, if you have $10,000 to invest in TSX-listed stocks, consider these two stocks that pay monthly and have a proven history of durable dividend payments. They have the potential to turn your TFSA into a dependable, tax-free income stream.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is an attractive stock to add to your TFSA portfolio, transforming it into a cash-pumping machine. This real estate investment trust (REIT) offers monthly payouts and a high yield of 7.1%. Its high yield is well-protected through a diversified portfolio of high-quality properties that consistently generate steady net operating income (NOI). Notably, SmartCentres REIT has maintained its payouts across varying market conditions, including periods of elevated interest rates, demonstrating the resilience and reliability of its distributions.

SmartCentres owns 197 properties, which are located at prime intersections. These properties experience high customer traffic, which helps maintain a high occupancy rate and drives solid leasing demand. The REIT’s core retail properties add stability. Meanwhile, its top-quality tenants, high retention and rent collection rate, and ability to increase rent augur well for growth, supporting its NOI and monthly distributions.

SmartCentres is also expanding into mixed-use developments, which diversifies its revenue sources and adds stability. Furthermore, its vast landbank in major Canadian cities provides significant growth opportunities ahead to support its distributions. The REIT is also strengthening its balance sheet, limiting new financing primarily to refinancing upcoming maturities and advancing development projects. All these efforts position SmartCentres to maintain its payouts in the coming years, making it a reliable passive income stock.

Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is another top dividend stock to generate regular cash. This Canadian oil and gas producer has been rewarding its shareholders with robust monthly payouts. From January 2013 to August 2025, Whitecap has paid approximately $2.7 billion in dividends. Currently, it offers a high yield of about 7%, which is sustainable in the long term.

Looking ahead, WCP’s focus on optimizing drilling operations, disciplined capital spending, and improving efficiency will help generate steady earnings. In addition, Whitecap’s diversified portfolio of assets and focus on allocating capital to the highest return projects augur well for growth. Also, its high-quality inventory and low leverage provide a solid base for future growth and support payouts.

Whitecap will also benefit from its recent acquisition of Veren, which adds scale and high-quality assets to its operations. Moreover, it will expand its portfolio of premium projects, positioning it well to deliver solid growth.

Earn over $700 per year

SmartCentres and Whitecap Resources are two attractive stocks for TFSA investors looking to turn their portfolios into cash-pumping machines. They both offer high and sustainable yields with monthly payouts.

An investment of $10,000, split evenly between SmartCentres and Whitecap, could generate $58.39 per month or $700.68 per year in tax-free passive income.