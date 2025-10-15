Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

3 Canadian Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

Here are three top picks if you’re in the market for reliable investments you can buy and hold forever in your portfolio.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
woman looks out at horizon

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Three buy‑and‑hold TSX picks for steady income and lower volatility: Hydro One (H), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP.UN), and Manulife (MFC).
  • Quick snapshot: Hydro One — regulated Ontario utility (~$50.96, 2.61% yield); Brookfield Infrastructure — diversified global infra ($48.90, 4.34% yield); Manulife — life insurance/wealth manager ($45.40, ~3.88% yield); all suitable as TFSA core holdings for long‑term compounding.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Hydro One] >

Stock market investing is never a one-size-fits-all endeavour. If you are starting to invest, you might feel tempted to invest in the hottest names in the market for quick gains. While making rapid profits is a possibility, it is not a viable strategy. The truly savvy investors know the value of patience with stock market investing.

Sure, you can count on growth stocks to deliver quick returns. However, they are riskier investments than most others. There is also a long-term approach to investing whereby you buy shares of companies, hold them in your portfolio, and simply watch them grow over the years. You might not get quick returns, but you can get the kind of capital gains that foster sustainable wealth growth.

Today, I will discuss three stocks that might not be the most exciting, but offer something better for those with a long investment horizon.

Hydro One

Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H) is a $30.6 billion market-cap utility company that owns and operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. With over 1.5 million customers in its service area and the province itself holding half of its ownership, Hydro One is a government-backed utility giant. You can count on the stock to stick around, regardless of what is happening in the broader economic picture.

Hydro One offers a good mix of stability, growth, and income. The stock pays investors $0.33 in dividends per share each quarter, translating to a 2.6% dividend yield. As of this writing, H trades for $50.96 per share, and it is up by 14.4% year-to-date. Considering that it is a utility stock, the uptick is quite impressive and makes it an attractive investment.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is a $22.6 billion market-cap giant. The limited partnership owns and operates a diversified portfolio of high-quality and long-life assets generating stable cash flows. It is a big player in the infrastructure space. While BIP is relatively new, established in 2007, it is a well-capitalized company. Its segments comprise utilities, transport, midstream, and data. It generates revenue from several international markets.

The company’s wide economic moat lets it consistently acquire high-quality assets for value and monetize mature investments. The result is a growing portfolio of appreciating assets that also generate stable cash flows. As of this writing, BIP.UN stock trades for $48.90 per share and offers US$0.43 per share each quarter in dividends, translating to a 4.3% dividend yield.

Manulife Financial

And finally, there’s Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Manulife is a $77.1 billion market-cap company in the life insurance and wealth management space. Operating in Canada, the US, and Asia, it is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies. While it might not have made big news, it has had a fantastic year. As of this writing, shares of the stock are up by almost 23% from its 52-week low. The insurer’s latest quarterly earnings saw it report an uptick of 72% in its earnings per share from the same quarter last year.

Well-capitalized and diversified across several international markets, Manulife is also a reliable dividend stock. As of this writing, it trades for $45.40 per share and pays its investors $0.44 per share each quarter, translating to a 3.9% dividend yield.

Foolish takeaway

While none of the above make headlines as breakaway investments making millions for investors overnight, they have important qualities. The underlying businesses have the kind of discipline to spend and manage capital wisely, boast solid balance sheets, and create recurring revenue. To make it even better, the stocks offer reliable dividends.

Held in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), investments like these can grow your wealth over the years without incurring taxes. Buying and forgetting these stocks can give you the wiggle room to dabble with riskier growth stocks.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

Why This Dividend Stock Could Double Your OAS Payments

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want to boost modest OAS payments? Learn how dividend stocks in tax-advantaged accounts can help you double that income over…

Read more »

man in business suit pulls a piece out of wobbly wooden tower
Dividend Stocks

Want to Build Real Wealth? Start With These 2 Long-Term TSX Picks

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re serious about building long-term wealth, these two TSX stocks could be solid picks to start with.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

3 Slam-Dunk Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some of the best dividend stocks to buy are those that we interact with daily. Here’s a trio you’re likely…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Wealth-Building Dividend Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three top dividend stocks could help in building wealth over the long term.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian REITs for Building Reliable Income

| Adam Othman

Generate a reliable monthly passive income by investing in these two Canadian REITs and holding them in your self-directed investment…

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian REIT Could Be the Safest Income Play on the TSX

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in blue-chip REITs such as Killam can help you generate a steady stream of passive income in 2025 and…

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

A Decade of (GROWING) Passive Income: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Robin Brown

Do you want to hold dividend stocks with a great track record of total returns? Here are two top dividend-growth…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Bridge to CPP With TFSA Income

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors should supplement their CPP payout with quality high-dividend stocks such as Alvopetro Energy in 2025.

Read more »