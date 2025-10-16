Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This Boring Utility Stock Could Build Generational Wealth

This Boring Utility Stock Could Build Generational Wealth

This top Canadian utility stock has been boosting dividends, stacking contracts, and buying assets that could fuel years of growth.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
A meter measures energy use.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Capital Power is a stable utility firm with rising cash flow and a 3.8% yield that has raised dividends for 12 years running.
  • The company recently boosted scale with a $3 billion U.S. deal, adding 2.2 gigawatts while keeping a strong operating cash flow.
  • Its long-term contracts, new solar projects, and reliable income could help you build wealth over decades.

They say boring is good — and when it comes to investing, that often holds true. Utility stocks may not be as popular among new investors as tech stocks, but they offer great stability. In addition to their stable cash flows, regulated pricing, and essential services, some Canadian utility companies also deliver reliable performance and dividends across economic cycles — making them attractive buy-and-hold stocks for long-term investors.

Capital Power (TSX:CPX) could be one such great stock to consider. With a focus on flexible power generation and long-term projects across Canada and the U.S., this utility firm is showing no signs of slowing down. In this article, I’ll walk you through what’s driving Capital Power’s recent momentum and why this “boring” stock could be a smart pick for long-term TSX investors today.

A closer look at Capital Power’s business

If you don’t know it already, Capital Power is an Edmonton-based power producer with around 12 gigawatts of generation capacity spread across 32 facilities in North America. The company mainly focuses on flexible natural gas generation, renewable energy, and energy storage.

After rallying by 43% over the last year, its stock currently trades at $72.34 per share with a market cap of $11.3 billion. And for income-seeking investors, it offers a quarterly dividend with a 3.8% annualized yield — which has just been raised for the 12th consecutive year.

Growth through big acquisitions and stable cash flows

One of the key reasons behind the recent surge in CPX stock is its bold expansion moves in the U.S. power market. In June, the firm completed its largest acquisition to date — the $3 billion purchase of the Hummel Station in Pennsylvania and Rolling Hills Generation in Ohio. These are both natural gas facilities with a combined capacity of 2.2 gigawatts. This acquisition added significant scale to its flexible generation portfolio in one of the most liquid electricity markets in North America.

Despite the size of the deal, Capital Power stayed within its financial limits, which helped it maintain an investment-grade credit rating. The company’s management expects to optimize the newly added U.S. facilities further for commercial gains over time, which should boost its margins.

While large acquisitions can sometimes be risky, Capital Power’s disciplined approach and diversified portfolio seem to be paying off. Even after accounting for integration costs and higher debt, the company managed to generate $322 million in adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) in the second quarter.

Long-term strength despite short-term pressure

For the June 2025 quarter, Capital Power posted a net loss of $132 million due mainly to unrealized changes in the value of commodity derivatives and acquisition-related costs.

Nevertheless, the company’s core operational strength remained visible as it recorded $235 million in adjusted funds from operations and $143 million in net cash flows from operations. These cash flow metrics are really important for a utility company as they support dividend payments and fund long-term projects.

Why this stock could build wealth for years to come

Interestingly, Capital Power is currently advancing four long-term contracted projects in Ontario, adding up to 310 megawatts of capacity. Recently, it also kicked off construction on two new solar facilities in North Carolina, which are expected to come online between late 2026 and early 2027.

Another big win for the company came from a new power purchase agreement for its Midland Cogeneration Venture in Michigan, which secures payments for 1,240 megawatts of capacity starting in 2030. From solar to gas, and now battery storage and long-term contracts, Capital Power seems ready for the next chapter of energy demand.

While CPX stock may not have the hype of a tech stock, for long-term investors looking to build wealth on a solid base, it’s hard to ignore this utility player with this much momentum.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man meditating in lotus position outdoor on patio
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $7,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks are no-brainer buys if you want to get the most out of your $7,000 investment.

Read more »

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Pay You to Wait

| Robin Brown

Like undervalued stocks and don't mind collecting a nice dividend yield while you wait? Check out these two quality Canadian…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks Down 14% and 10% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Andrew Walker

These discounted TSX stocks have long track records of delivering steady dividend growth.

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a $100,000 Portfolio That Pays You Monthly

| Andrew Button

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) pays dividends monthly.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Build $500 in Monthly Income With Just 3 Canadian Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want $500 a month from TSX dividends? Here’s a simple mix of monthly payers to build steady income.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Stock That Could Keep Beating Inflation

| Aditya Raghunath

Definity Financial is a TSX dividend stock that should enable investors to generate inflation-beating returns.

Read more »

person stacking rocks by the lake
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Can Pay You Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want dependable income? These three Canadian dividend stocks offer high yields backed by cash flow and disciplined management.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

Why BCE Stock Slumped 2.3% Tuesday

| Andrew Button

BCE Inc (BCE) slumped 2.3% on Tuesday. Here's why.

Read more »