Don't Sleep on These 2 Small-Cap Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

Don’t Sleep on These 2 Small-Cap Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

Small-cap stocks have massive potential to skyrocket quickly. Here are two for big long-term gains you don’t want to sleep on .

Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Key Points

  • Small-cap stocks can surge quickly as execution and investor attention converge — Firan (TSX:FTG) and Propel (TSX:PRL) are two such opportunities.
  • Firan (≈$10) is an aerospace components supplier with rising backlog and strong recent growth; Propel (≈$25) is a fast‑growing AI‑driven subprime lender trading cheaply (≈7× forward EPS) but with higher risk — size positions accordingly.
  • Five other stocks our experts like for explosive upside!

Small-cap stocks can be volatile. That volatility can result in significant torque to the upside. Stocks with smaller capitalizations are largely unfollowed by large investors and institutions.

However, as small-cap companies execute, deliver good results, and get more attention from retail investors, larger and larger investors take notice. Big investors have a lot more capital to deploy. So, when they start buying, it can rapidly propel a small-cap stock upwards.

When you find a good small-cap stock, you don’t want to sleep on that idea. It can start to work very quickly if the market starts to get wind.

Firan Technologies: A small-cap stock that could soar more

One example of this dynamic is Firan Technologies (TSX:FTG). It has a market cap of $254 million today. The company was trading with a market cap between $180 million and $200 million earlier this year. However, after it delivered first-quarter results wherein its backlog rose 43%, revenues rose 23%, and adjusted net earnings increased 214%, the market took notice.

FTG stock shot up from a 2025 low of $7.18 in April to a high of $12.78 by September. That was a 78% gain in less than six months. Since then, the stock has pulled back 15% to around $10. However, the point is that even boring small-cap stocks can move very fast.

Firan still looks to be an attractive stock long term. It provides cockpit components, circuit boards, airborne hardware, and communications devices. The commercial airline industry has a decade of backlog demand. Although small today, Firan has made smart acquisitions that have expanded its market share.

The company targets an average of 15% annual growth. It is likely to supersede that this year. If it can keep executing with smart acquisitions and solid organic growth, Firan should continue to perform well for patient investors.

Propel: A high risk but high reward stock at a low valuation

Propel Holdings (TSX: PRL) is another small-cap stock you don’t want to sleep on. It only has a market cap of $1 billion. PRL stock has had a challenging year. It is down 28% year-to-date. Despite the decline, it is still up 155% in the past five years.

Propel provides small, short-term loans to non-prime consumers. This is a riskier segment that tends to have a hard time finding credit at the major banks. Propel has designed a lending platform powered by artificial intelligence. It can quickly contemplate thousands of variables to underwrite a loan approval or not.

While it lends directly to consumers, it also provides lending-as-a-service to smaller banks and credit unions. This business has seen strong uptake this year.

Propel has been delivering very strong growth. Revenues are up by a 43% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in the past three years. Earnings per share have risen by a 125% CAGR.

The lender recently acquired an operation in the U.K. This provides another large market for Propel to grow into. The acquisition will be marginally dilutive to margins in the near term while it integrates lending platforms. However, it should pay off with a large growth opportunity in the long term.

At $25 per share, Propel only trades with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of seven. This small-cap stock also has a nice 2% yield. On a price-to-growth ratio, PRL stock looks very cheap. However, it is a riskier business that is economically sensitive, so position size accordingly.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Propel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Firan Technology Group and Propel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

