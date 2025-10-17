Member Login
Down 28% But Still a Perfect Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

A falling dividend stock can be a buying opportunity, so here’s why drops can boost yield and why BCE’s pullback may be a chance for income investors.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Key Points

  • Price drops raise dividend yields and make reinvestment cheaper, letting you accumulate more shares and compound income faster.
  • Always confirm dividend sustainability, look for payout ratios under 70%, strong free cash flow, and a healthy balance sheet.
  • BCE yields about 5.3%, its weakness is rate-driven, not business failure, so patient investors can buy discounted income.

When a dividend stock’s price drops, most investors’ first instinct is to back away. But for income-focused investors, that pullback can be one of the best opportunities on the market. A lower share price doesn’t always mean a weaker company, and in many cases can actually make a strong, stable dividend stock even more attractive for long-term passive income. Here’s why.

Finding value in a fall

First, a falling share price immediately boosts your dividend yield. Yield is simply the annual dividend divided by the stock price. If the dividend stays the same but the share price dips, your yield rises. This means you get more income for every dollar you invest. Plus, dividend reinvestment works best when prices are low. Through dividend-reinvestment plans (DRIPs), your cash payouts automatically buy more shares. When those shares are cheaper, you accumulate more units for the same income, accelerating your compounding over time.

So from there, look at dividend growth. The best dividend stocks don’t just pay you, they give you a raise year after year. Of course, not every dividend stock that’s fallen is a good buy. The crucial step is confirming that the dividend is sustainable. Look for manageable payout ratios (typically under 70% for most sectors), stable or rising free cash flow, and a balance sheet strong enough to handle short-term stress.

Finally, a mindset shift helps: think like a business owner, not a trader. When you buy a dividend stock, you’re buying a slice of a company that pays you to hold it. A temporary markdown doesn’t hurt unless you sell. If the dividend keeps flowing and the business remains sound, that lower price just means you bought future income on sale.

Where does BCE fit?

When a stock like BCE (TSX:BCE) drops 28% in the last year, it’s easy to assume something’s wrong. But in BCE’s case, that lower price may be less a red flag and more a golden entry point for long-term income seekers. Beneath the noise of higher interest rates and sector pressure, BCE’s fundamentals and dividend track record still make it one of the best passive income plays on the TSX.

Let’s start with the obvious draw: the dividend. BCE currently offers a yield of about 5.3%. That means every $10,000 invested today could bring in roughly $530 a year in cash income. Before its recent cut to help with earnings, the company raised its payout for 15 consecutive years and has paid dividends for well over a century. Even in economic downturns, BCE has kept the cheques coming.

So, why is the stock down? In short, interest rates. Telecoms, like utilities, are capital-intensive, relying on debt to fund massive infrastructure projects like 5G expansion and fibre rollout. When rates spiked, borrowing costs rose. That rotation hit BCE’s share price, not because its business fell apart, but because of temporary financial conditions. Yet underneath, the business itself remains solid.

Foolish takeaway

BCE’s scale and diversification make it uniquely resilient. It’s not just a phone company anymore; it’s a media, internet, and data services powerhouse with millions of recurring customers across Canada. That steady subscription-based revenue gives BCE the cash flow consistency that income investors crave. Even as ad sales or one-time revenues fluctuate, Canadians still pay their phone and internet bills. That predictable income stream is what allows BCE to sustain such a high yield year after year.

The risks are real, of course. Rising capital costs, competition, and regulatory challenges always lurk. But BCE’s balance sheet and long-standing customer base offer a thick cushion. Its consistent focus on efficiency, cost control, and long-term investment in network quality keeps it competitive even when profits tighten.

For patient investors, this is exactly the kind of setup that creates opportunity. The share price weakness boosts your yield and lets you accumulate shares at a discount. Meanwhile, the dividend keeps rolling in, quarter after quarter. When interest rates eventually ease and investor appetite returns to high-quality income stocks, BCE’s valuation could climb again. Yet your yield, locked in at today’s lower prices, will stay high.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

