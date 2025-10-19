Member Login
2 TSX Giants to Buy for Decades of Growth and Dividends

2 TSX Giants to Buy for Decades of Growth and Dividends

With strong financials, rising payouts, and a long runway for growth, these two TSX stocks are built to last.

Jitendra Parashar
dividends grow over time

Key Points

  • Hold some quality TSX giants for steady dividends and decades-long compounding.
  • BAM stock has over US$1 trillion in assets under management, with a 3.1% yield.
  • TD stock offers a 3.8% yield, consistent profit growth, as expansion efforts support its dividends.

Whether the market is going up or down in the short term, you may want to always hold some quality stocks in your portfolio that are built for the long term. Especially TSX-listed large-cap stocks that generate predictable income through dividends and show strong performance when it matters the most.

As interest rates begin to cool and cash flow becomes king again, we’re seeing more investors now lean towards reliable dividend-paying stocks because the combination of healthy payouts and long-term upside potential is tough to ignore.

So, in this article, I’ll talk about two such TSX giants that offer just that. If you’re building a portfolio with a five, 10, or even 20-year view, these could be great stocks worth considering for consistent dividends and compounding growth.

Brookfield Asset Management stock

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) checks all the boxes when it comes to scale, resilience, and reliable dividends. This alternative asset manager, with over US$1 trillion in assets under management, mainly focuses on sectors like infrastructure, renewable power, private equity, real estate, and credit. After rallying nearly 17% over the last 12 months, BAM stock is currently trading at $77.11 per share with a market cap of around $130.9 billion. The stock also rewards investors with an annualized dividend yield of 3.1%, paid out quarterly.

BAM stock’s recent strength has been supported by its impressive asset monetization and robust fundraising. Notably, the company has announced over US$55 billion in asset sales so far in 2025, reflecting strong demand for the businesses it owns across sectors.

In the second quarter, its fee-related earnings rose 16% YoY (year over year) to US$676 million, while distributable earnings climbed 12% to US$613 million. This growth mainly came on the back of US$97 billion raised over the last 12 months and US$22 billion in just the latest quarter.

Earlier this month, Brookfield Global Transition Fund II closed at a record US$20 billion, with additional co-investments bringing the total to over US$23 billion. And in a move that’s likely to further strengthen its credit arm, the company is set to acquire the remaining 26% of Oaktree it doesn’t already own.

With strong earnings momentum, massive capital deployment, and strategic acquisitions to support future growth, BAM looks like a stock that could deliver both attractive dividends and long-term upside for years to come.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock

Now, let’s look at Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), one of the biggest banks in Canada that has consistently delivered strong shareholder value across economic cycles. It has a strong presence across retail banking, wealth management, insurance, and wholesale banking. After delivering a solid 34% gain in the last year, TD stock currently trades at $109.78 per share and carries a market cap of about $186.5 billion. At this market price, it also offers an annualized dividend yield of 3.8%.

In the third quarter of its fiscal 2025 (ended in July), TD reported a 7.9% YoY increase in its total revenue to $15.3 billion. Similarly, its adjusted quarterly net profit rose 5.8% from a year ago to $3.78 billion.

Meanwhile, TD is also doubling down on long-term growth initiatives. Its large U.S. retail banking footprint gives it unique exposure to one of the world’s biggest markets. At the same time, its wealth and wholesale banking divisions are expanding through a mix of innovation and client-focused solutions.

Overall, with a strong capital base, consistent dividend track record, and growth on both sides of the border, TD continues to be one of the most dependable bank stocks for long-term investors.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

