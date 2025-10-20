Member Login
2 Canadian Dividend Giants That Belong in Every Portfolio

Want dividend stocks that keep paying and growing for years? Here’s why Fortis and Royal Bank stand out as durable, long-term income choices.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Pick dividend giants with sustainable payout ratios, strong cash flow, and investment-grade balance sheets to survive rate cycles and recessions.
  • Fortis offers utility stability, 50+ years of dividend increases, predictable regulated cash flow, and roughly a 3.4% yield.
  • Royal Bank delivers diversified earnings, about a 3% yield, a low payout ratio, and steady dividend growth for long-term compounding.

When you’re sizing up dividend giants on the TSX today, you’re really trying to answer one question: Can this company keep paying and growing its dividend for the next decade, no matter what happens? The best dividend stocks are about steady cash flow, strong balance sheets, and management teams that understand capital discipline. With interest rates near their peak and the market shifting toward stability, dividend giants are back in focus, but not all are created equal.

Considerations

Start with sustainability, not size. A massive yield doesn’t mean much if it’s about to be cut. Look for payout ratios that leave breathing room, typically under 70% of earnings or cash flow. Companies like the big banks or pipelines often hover around that level because they balance shareholder returns with reinvestment. Then, look at cash flow visibility. The dividend giants worth owning today are those that generate predictable revenue regardless of market cycles.

Next, consider balance sheet strength. High debt isn’t automatically bad, but in a high-rate world, it can eat into future dividends. Companies that locked in long-term debt at low rates or that have strong investment-grade credit ratings are in better shape. Dividend growth is another key. The best dividend giants don’t just pay, but raise. Consistent increases, even if modest, tell you management is confident about future earnings.

Don’t ignore valuation and yield trends either. When rates were climbing, many dividend stocks fell out of favour as investors chased guaranteed investment certificates (GIC). But as the Bank of Canada moves closer to cutting, those same dividend yields are becoming attractive again, and price upside may follow.

FTS

This leads to a perfect option in Fortis (TSX:FTS), a North American regulated utility with 10 operations across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. It delivers electricity and natural gas to more than 3.5 million customers, and nearly all its earnings come from regulated assets.

That stability is why Fortis has managed to raise its dividend for 50 consecutive years, a record unmatched by almost any Canadian company. Through inflation spikes, recessions, and interest rate swings, the dividend has never missed an annual increase. It’s targeting 4% to 6% dividend growth through 2028, powered by its $25 billion capital investment plan.

The numbers back the story. In its latest quarterly report, Fortis posted adjusted net earnings of $403 million, up from $366 million a year earlier. Earnings per share (EPS) rose 10% year over year to $0.83. Revenue climbed modestly, reflecting steady rate base growth. Today, FTS stock offers a 3.4% yield supported by a 71% payout ratio. In the end, it’s a cornerstone dividend stock paying you to hold it for decades.

RY

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is another core hold. In fact, it’s one of the most reliable wealth-building machines on the TSX. When investors talk about “dividend giants,” this is the standard they mean. RY operates across five key segments: personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor services, and capital markets. That diversification gives it stability few global banks can match. When one division slows, others like capital markets or wealth management often pick up the slack.

The numbers show why it’s a dividend powerhouse. In its most recent quarter, RY reported net income of $3.9 billion, up from $3.5 billion a year earlier. EPS climbed 9%, supported by strong growth in wealth management and a rebound in capital markets activity. Revenue rose to $14.3 billion, and return on equity hit an impressive 15.4%.

Today, Royal Bank pays a quarterly dividend at a yield of 3% at writing. The payout ratio sits around 45%, a comfortable range that leaves plenty of room for reinvestment and future raises. Over the past decade, RY has nearly doubled its dividend while growing earnings at a healthy clip, proving that the dividend stock can reward shareholders without jeopardizing its financial foundation. And with the acquisition of HSBC in 2024, there’s even more growth coming for this dividend giant.

Bottom line

In a market where stability is scarce, these dividend stocks deliver what investors crave: reliable income, steady dividend growth, and long-term capital appreciation. Whether you’re a retiree seeking dependable income or a young investor looking for a lifelong compounder, these dividend stocks are giants that fit every plan.

