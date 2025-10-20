Member Login
Home » Investing » This 9.6% Dividend Stock Feels Like Free Cash Flow Every Month

This 9.6% Dividend Stock Feels Like Free Cash Flow Every Month

Monthly dividends feel like a steady paycheque, but high yields can mask risk. So let’s take a look at one to consider.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Colored pins on calendar showing a month

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Choose monthly payers with stable cash flow, with REITs, utilities, and infrastructure usually fitting best for reliable income.
  • High yield can be risky: Timbercreek pays about 9.6% but shows an elevated payout ratio near 130%, signalling sustainability concerns.
  • Monthly dividends boost cash flow and compounding, but prioritize quality over the biggest yield and consult an advisor.

If your goal is steady, predictable income, monthly dividend investing can feel like financial peace of mind. But not all monthly payers are created equal, and chasing the highest yield can lead to disappointment if the payout isn’t sustainable. The key is finding dividend stocks or funds that can pay consistently and grow those payments over time.

What to look for

Start with stability of cash flow. Monthly dividends only work if the business generates regular income. Real estate investment trusts (REITs), utilities, and infrastructure firms tend to fit this profile because revenue comes from long-term contracts or essential services. Then, look at the payout ratio. This tells you how much of the company’s earnings (or cash flow, in the case of REITs) are being paid out to shareholders. A payout ratio under 75% for regular corporations, or under 90% for REITs, usually signals the dividend is sustainable.

Debt levels matter too. Companies with heavy borrowing are more exposed to interest rate changes, and higher debt servicing costs can eat into cash flow. You’ll also want to consider sector resilience. The best monthly income stocks are those whose services are needed no matter what the economy does.

In short, when looking for monthly dividend income, prioritize quality over yield. Find businesses with strong cash flow, modest payout ratios, reasonable debt, and a record of paying through good and bad markets. The goal isn’t to chase the biggest number, but to build a portfolio that quietly pays you every month, through every kind of market, without nasty surprises.

Consider TF

Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) could be a great option in this case. The dividend stock pays monthly dividends, operating in the essential area of mortgage finance and real estate finance in Canada. Right now, its dividend comes out at $0.06 per share each month, providing a yield around 9.6% at writing.

Because it pays monthly, you don’t have to wait for quarterly or annual distributions. That can help with cash flow planning. Furthermore, a 9.6 % yield is much higher than many stocks or even fixed income investments currently offer. That’s attractive for income-seeking investors, especially in a low or slow-growth environment. If the company manages to increase earnings or trim costs, its dividend becomes more sustainable and the valuation could expand.

Now there are risks, including a payout ratio at 130% at writing, and the mortgage and real estate finance sector is more sensitive to interest rates, credit conditions, and market cycles. For long-term income investors, I’d treat TF more as a “high yield with high risk” option than a rock-solid foundation.

Bottom line

TF has many of the features income investors look for: monthly dividends, high yield, and the potential for upside if earnings recover. For someone building a passive income stream, TF can look like a tempting buy, especially if one believes the dividend stock can improve its fundamentals over time. But as always, be sure to discuss any potential purchases with your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Dividend Stocks

1 Perfect Dividend Stock Down 21.9% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield tech stock stands out as a long-term investment because of its reliable quarterly dividend payments.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Are Slam Dunks With $7,000

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX monthly dividend stocks to your TFSA to create a reliable and tax-free passive income stream in…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

The Growth Potential of These 2 Dividend Stocks Is Totally Underrrated

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and another dividend growth stock worth looking at closely.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in Canadian utility stocks with an attractive yield can help you generate a consistent passive income stream for life.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants That Belong in Every Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want dividend stocks that keep paying and growing for years? Here’s why Fortis and Royal Bank stand out as durable,…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How I’d Build a Million-Dollar Nest Egg From Just 1 Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want a million-dollar TFSA? Start early, stay consistent, and let a low-cost global ETF like Vanguard VXC do…

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Steady Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

The Only 2 Canadian Stocks I’d Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high-quality Canadian stocks are ideal options to constructing a lifelong investment portfolio.

Read more »