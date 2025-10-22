Member Login
Home » Investing » How I’d Build a Monthly Income Generating Portfolio From $20,000

How I’d Build a Monthly Income Generating Portfolio From $20,000

Both of these TSX-listed ETFs pay monthly income.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
ETFs can contain investments such as stocks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • If you’re building a $20,000 monthly income portfolio, the key is balancing yield and stability.
  • REITs and dividend-paying banks are two of Canada’s most reliable income sources.
  • Splitting your money evenly between them can create a diversified foundation of steady monthly cash flow.

When your goal is to earn steady cash flow from your investments, you need assets that actually pay you. That typically means owning things backed by real, income-producing activity – companies paying dividends, properties collecting rent, or bonds issuing interest payments.

On the flip side, assets like cryptocurrency or precious metals may rise in value over time, but they don’t produce income. They’re purely speculative plays that rely on price appreciation. There’s nothing wrong with holding them for growth or diversification, but if your goal is consistent monthly income, they won’t deliver cash flow.

With that in mind, any income-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolio should prioritize cash-generating assets – funds that own companies or securities making regular payments. Here are two ETFs I like that pay investors monthly and could form the foundation of a $20,000 income portfolio.

$10,000 in Canadian REITs

For real estate exposure, the BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSX:ZRE) is a straightforward choice.

Equal weighting matters in a narrow sector like real estate because it prevents the largest property trusts from dominating the portfolio and allows smaller, faster-growing names to have the same influence.

The ETF holds about 20 real estate investment trusts across retail REITs (39.2%), multi-family residential REITs (27.9%), industrial REITs (9.8%), diversified REITs (8.6%), health care facilities (5.3%), health care REITs (4.8%), and office REITs (4.4%).

This ETF’s annualized dividend yield is 4.8%, based on its most recent monthly payout multiplied by 12 and divided by the current share price. That income is attractive for investors seeking dependable monthly distributions.

The management expense ratio (MER) is 0.61%, meaning you’ll pay $61 annually for every $10,000 invested – reasonable for an equal-weight, actively rebalanced fund.

Because REIT distributions are taxed as ordinary income rather than eligible dividends, ZRE is best held inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to shield those monthly payments from tax.

$10,000 in Canadian banks

For financial exposure, the BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSX:ZEB) is the natural complement.

In this ETF, each of the six major Canadian banks receives an equal weighting every quarter, which helps maintain balance and creates a mechanical buy-low, sell-high effect when markets fluctuate.

Canadian banks are known for their reliable, above-average dividends. While recent share price gains have trimmed yields somewhat, the ETF still offers a 3.3% distribution yield and charges a modest 0.28% MER, about half the cost of ZRE.

Unlike REITs, ZEB distributions consist mostly of eligible dividends, with a small portion from capital gains and return of capital. That makes it more tax-efficient for investors who have already maxed out their TFSA and are holding the ETF in a non-registered account.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

