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Buy the Fear: 2 Canadian Stocks Worth a Closer Look

These two fear-driven Canadian income stocks look battered today, but their cash flow and assets could surprise investors.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • BCE cut its dividend, but revenue and cash flow are steady, and the valuation is now much lower.
  • RioCan still posts high occupancy and strong leasing spreads, suggesting its retail properties remain in demand.
  • Both yields look covered, so patient investors could collect income while waiting for sentiment to improve.
10 stocks we like better than Bce

Fear can create strange bargains. Investors often run from a stock when the headlines look ugly, even if the business still owns valuable assets and keeps producing cash. That doesn’t mean every beaten-down name deserves a buy. Some stocks fall for good reason.

But when the market prices a company as if its problems will last forever, patient investors can sometimes find strong long-term opportunities. The key is looking for essential businesses, realistic dividends, improving cash flow, and valuations that already reflect plenty of bad news.

investor faces bear market

Source: Getty Images

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) is a perfect example of a stock carrying some bruises. The company provides wireless, internet, television, business communications, fibre, and media services. That gives the company a defensive base, even when sentiment around telecom stocks weakens.

The fear around BCE stock makes sense. In 2025, the company cut its dividend sharply, reducing its quarterly payout from $0.9975 per share to $0.4375 per share. Income investors hated that move, and fair enough. BCE stock built much of its reputation around its dividend. But the cut also reset expectations. Instead of stretching to protect an overly large payout, BCE now has more room to protect cash, invest in its network, and manage debt.

In the first quarter of 2026, BCE stock reported operating revenue of $6.2 billion, up 4% from the year before. Service revenue rose 3.4% to $5.4 billion, while product revenue climbed 7.9% to $818 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 2.9%, and free cash flow edged higher to $804 million from $798 million. Adjusted net earnings fell 7% to $589 million, and adjusted earnings per share dropped 8.7% to $0.63.

And now, the valuation looks more interesting after the reset. BCE stock recently traded around 5 times earnings, with a forward yield near 5.4%. That’s still attractive, but no longer wildly high in a way that screams danger. The smaller dividend could prove healthier over time. If investors start to believe the worst is behind it, the stock could recover from today’s low expectations.

REI

RioCan REIT (TSX:REI.UN) offers a different kind of fear trade. The trust owns retail and mixed-use properties, mostly in major Canadian urban markets. Its tenants include grocers, pharmacies, restaurants, service businesses, and other everyday retailers. That makes RioCan very different from the old empty-mall story investors sometimes imagine when they hear “retail real estate.”

The market has still punished real estate investment trusts (REIT) because interest rates remain a major concern. Higher rates can raise debt costs, lower property values, and make income stocks less attractive compared with bonds. But RioCan’s property-level numbers look stronger than the unit price suggests. In 2025, commercial same-property net operating income grew 3.6%. Retail occupancy reached 98.5%, and new leasing spreads hit 37.3%. Those numbers show tenants still want RioCan’s space.

The first quarter of 2026 kept that theme going. RioCan reported core funds from operations (FFO) of $0.39 per unit, flat from the year before. Commercial same-property net operating income rose 4.7%, and blended leasing spreads came in at 25.8%. Management also reaffirmed 2026 core FFO guidance of $1.60 to $1.62 per unit. That gives investors a clear earnings base to compare with the payout.

The distribution looks covered, too. RioCan pays an annualized distribution of $1.16 per unit, giving it a yield around 5.4%. RioCan also had $1.5 billion of liquidity and $9.2 billion of unencumbered assets at the end of 2025. Risks remain, especially rates, refinancing costs, development spending, and consumer weakness. But high occupancy and strong leasing spreads suggest the business still has momentum.

Bottom line

BCE stock and RioCan both come with baggage. That’s what creates the opportunity. BCE stock gives investors a telecom reset with essential assets, a smaller dividend, and steadier cash flow. RioCan gives investors retail real estate income backed by high occupancy and covered distributions. And a $7,000 investment could create ample income for investors.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BCE$32.97212$1.75$371.00Quarterly$6,989.64
REI.UN$21.24329$1.16$381.64Monthly$6,987.96

Now, neither stock guarantees a smooth ride. But for investors willing to buy fear instead of chase excitement, both deserve a closer look before confidence returns.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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