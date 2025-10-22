Member Login
Home » Investing » The Canadian Stock That Could Be the Quiet Winner of the Decade

Amy Legate-Wolfe
rail train

Image source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • CNR's vast, hard-to-replicate rail network creates a durable moat that supports long-term pricing power and steady demand.
  • Consistent cash flow, efficiency gains, and buybacks have enabled decades of dividend increases and reliable compounding.
  • Not a fast gainer, CNR offers lower volatility and steady growth, though macro slowdowns can pressure freight volumes.

When looking for a quiet Canadian winner that can quietly grow wealth over a decade, there are a few things to consider. The key is spotting boring Canadian stocks doing extraordinary things over time. This is the kind of stock that rarely makes headlines but keeps showing up with steady results. So let’s look at exactly what investors should look out for and one durable Canadian stock to consider.

What to watch

Start by focusing on durable business models. You want companies with services or products people will always need, like utilities, transportation, infrastructure, or essential finance. These aren’t flashy, but the backbone of the economy. Next, check for consistent earnings growth. The best quiet winners steadily raise profits and dividends, even during economic slowdowns. Look for a decade of positive free cash flow, manageable debt, and a history of increasing earnings per share.

You’ll also want competitive advantages that last, what Warren Buffett calls a “moat.” That could be regulatory protection (think utilities), scale advantages (like the big banks), or hard-to-replicate assets (like telecom networks or rail lines). The wider the moat, the less noise and the longer the runway.

Don’t overlook dividend growth. A rising dividend signals both discipline and profitability. It’s not just income; it’s proof that the business is generating more cash each year. Finally, keep an eye on valuation versus growth potential. A quiet winner often looks expensive at first glance because investors underestimate how long it can keep compounding. The trick is to find businesses with modest price-to-earnings ratios relative to their quality and growth consistency, then hold through the noise.

CNR: Steady as a rail

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) doesn’t make much noise, and that’s exactly why it’s such a powerful long-term investment story. It’s the kind of stock that rarely dominates headlines but quietly compounds shareholder wealth year after year. And that should continue over the next decade.

CNR runs one of the most efficient rail networks in North America, stretching from the Atlantic to the Pacific and deep into the U.S. Midwest. That reach gives it something close to a monopoly on large-scale freight transport across Canada. That kind of scale isn’t easy or cheap to replicate. Competitors can’t just build another cross-continental rail line, so CNR has a moat that’s both physical and regulatory.

Then there’s the reliability of its cash flow. Railroads are cyclical, but CNR has proven it can manage through tough conditions better than most. The company has reduced costs, modernized its fleet, and leaned on technology to squeeze out more efficiency. That’s helped keep its operating ratio among the best in North America.

Furthermore, CNR has raised its dividend every single year for more than two decades, including during the 2008 crisis and the pandemic. The payout isn’t huge at around 2.7%, but the magic is in the consistency as that dividend has more than doubled in the last decade. At the same time, CNR steadily buys back shares, which boosts earnings per share over time even if revenue grows slowly. All while trading at a valuable 16 times forward earnings.

Foolish takeaway

CNR is not going to soar 50% overnight, but it’s unlikely to collapse either. Investors who buy it, hold it, and let compounding do its work could look back in 2035 with a portfolio cornerstone that’s quietly outperformed flashier names. The risk is mostly macroeconomic as slower global trade or a recession could hit freight volumes temporarily. But CNR’s efficiency, pricing power, and diverse cargo mix give it resilience. In short, this rail stock may not grab attention, but it will quietly build wealth for investors who have the patience to stay on board for the ride.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

