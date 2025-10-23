3 Canadian Blue Chips So Reliable I’d Recommend Them to Anyone

I’m asked time and again about Canadian stock recommendations, and while I will always tell even my mother to go ask a financial advisor, there are a few recommendations I’d suggest they ask about. These usually fall into one category: blue-chip stocks.

Blue-chip stocks are companies that are household names within their sector. Companies that you’ll know even if you’re not into the investing arena at all. And that’s what we’re going to cover today, companies that offer investors the best chance at long-term gains, because they’ve done it all before.

BMO

Few names on the TSX say “stability” quite like the Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). It’s not just one of Canada’s oldest financial institutions; it’s the oldest bank in the country, founded in 1817. Over time, this has created a reliable and resilient business model.

BMO operates as a full-service bank, offering retail banking, commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets services across North America. Its Canadian operations are complemented by a major U.S. footprint, largely through its BMO Harris Bank division. Plus, BMO’s acquisition of Bank of the West in 2023 significantly expanded its presence in the U.S., especially in the Western states.

Furthermore, BMO has one of the longest and most dependable payout records in Canada. The bank has paid dividends continuously since 1829. Its current yield sits around 3.7%, with a comfortable 55% payout ratio. And now trading at 15.7 times earnings, it looks valuable.

ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is one of those Canadian blue chips that quietly compounds wealth while avoiding most of the drama. Over the past two decades, Couche-Tard has grown from a local Quebec convenience store chain into one of the largest fuel and convenience retailers in the world. It operates and licenses over 16,000 convenience stores across North America, Europe, and parts of Asia under brands like Circle K, Ingo, and Couche-Tard.

The blue chip stock sells everyday essentials, and this steady demand gives the business an exceptionally resilient revenue base. The company has built a reputation for acquiring underperforming retail and fuel networks, cutting costs, improving margins, and then growing those businesses under its global Circle K brand. Its integration discipline has helped drive consistent earnings per share (EPS) growth of roughly 10% annually over the past decade.

Couche-Tard also shines when it comes to dividend reliability and growth. While its yield sits at a modest 1.6%, the real story is its consistent double-digit dividend hikes. Over the past 10 years, the dividend has grown by more than 20 % annually! All supported by a meagre 20% payout ratio.

H

Finally, we have Hydro One (TSX:H), a standout blue chip stock as Ontario’s major transmission and distribution utility. It owns and operates over 30,000 km of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 km of primary low-voltage distribution lines. That makes it an essential service which powers Canada’s most populated province.

There are many strengths to consider. A large portion of Hydro One’s operations is subject to regulation. That generally helps with predictable cash flow, rate base growth, and stable earnings. The company expects modest growth in its rate base at about 5%, which supports both earnings potential and dividend prospects. In fact, the dividend now sits at 2.5%, supported by a 61% payout ratio.

So if you’re looking for a Canadian blue-chip stock that offers stability, reliability and a defensive tilt, Hydro One is a strong candidate. It checks many boxes: operating in the essential infrastructure business, regulated operations with predictable cash flows, plus a dividend policy that is covered and gradually rising.

Bottom line

Now, there isn’t one blue-chip stock out there that doesn’t have risks. And that brings me back to why these are recommendations to discuss with a financial advisor. Because at the end of the day, it’s your money. You want to make it work the best for you.