Home » Investing » This Canadian Tech Company Could Be the Next AI Breakout

This Canadian Tech Company Could Be the Next AI Breakout

TELUS is quietly shifting from a telecom to an AI and digital-infrastructure player, using its scale, fibre network, and cash flow to commercialize AI services.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • TELUS pairs its PureFibre, data centres, and AI platforms to sell recurring enterprise AI and cloud services.
  • The company funds the AI pivot from stable telecom cash flow, healthy balance sheet, and a 7.6% dividend yield.
  • Success hinges on commercializing AI offerings at scale, execution and competition are the main risks.

When you’re looking for a Canadian tech company that could become the next AI breakout, the goal isn’t to chase hype, but to find early proof of durable, scalable innovation. Canada’s tech landscape has deep research roots and strong engineering talent, but only a handful of firms will truly commercialize artificial intelligence (AI) in a way that transforms revenue, margins, and global positioning. So before we get into one tech stock that provides a strong case, let’s look at what to consider.

What to watch

Start with real-world use cases. Many small tech firms claim to be “AI-powered,” but the ones that stand out are solving expensive, industry-wide problems. That might mean automating logistics, improving healthcare diagnostics, or optimizing financial data. Next, look for recurring revenue models. A company that earns a steady flow of subscription or contract income can fund research and development through economic cycles. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) or data-licensing models create that steady foundation. High recurring revenue also signals strong client retention, a crucial sign that the company’s AI tools provide real value.

A true breakout prospect will also show scalable infrastructure. That means the tech isn’t just building one-off AI projects, but has a data pipeline, proprietary algorithms, or cloud architecture that can expand profitably as demand grows.

Financial health matters, too. A tech burning through cash in the name of AI can look exciting but fail before reaching profitability. Ideally, you want a company with positive or near-positive free cash flow that’s reinvesting strategically in AI. Finally, think about valuation and timing. AI optimism can drive prices far beyond fundamentals. Buying a solid company at a reasonable valuation gives room for the story to play out.

Consider TELUS

With all that taken into consideration, TELUS (TSX:T) could certainly be the next Canadian tech stock to surge from AI. Although traditionally known as a telecom company, TELUS has been actively evolving into a technology-and-AI play. Through its subsidiary TELUS Digital, it offers end-to-end data and AI services. This includes generative AI, agentic automation, model fine-tuning, multimodal data annotation, validation, and enterprise deployments.

Furthermore, TELUS is building a pronounced infrastructure advantage. The tech stock is launching what it calls a “Sovereign AI Factory” using its PureFibre network, data centres powered by 99 % renewable energy, and internal AI platforms. Internally, TELUS has the platform Fuel iX, which the tech stock uses to improve productivity and is now beginning to commercialize.

All this is in addition to its role as a classic telecom. Furthermore, it has growth on its side from TELUS Health as well. Meanwhile, unlike small tech stocks, TELUS can afford to pay dividends, offering a 7.6% dividend yield. Plus, management announced a dividend growth policy targeting 3% to 8% annual growth between 2026 and 2028.

But the best part here is that many Canadian tech stocks and AI plays struggle because they’re niche or early-stage. TELUS combines large scale with a credible pivot into AI-infrastructure and services. That gives it both a base business and an emerging growth engine. As AI demand grows, TELUS is positioned to capture more value.

Foolish takeaway

TELUS checks many of the boxes you’d want in a Canadian company that could become an AI breakout. It offers scale, infrastructure, emerging AI capabilities, credible direction, healthy cash flow and dividend yield. If the AI pivot accelerates, the tech stock could move beyond being “just a telecom” to a meaningful technology player.

