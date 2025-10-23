Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Fortis Could Be the Best Stock Canadians Never Talk About

Why Fortis Could Be the Best Stock Canadians Never Talk About

Fortis quietly compounds wealth with regulated utilities, steady cash flow, and dependable dividend growth, an overlooked core pick for long-term income.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A meter measures energy use.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Fortis earns nearly all revenue from regulated utilities, giving predictable cash flow and recession-resistant earnings.
  • 51 consecutive years of dividend increases and 4% to 6% planned annual payout growth through 2028 show durable income compounding.
  • Conservative balance sheet, diversified U.S. exposure, and a $25 billion capex plan support steady long-term earnings and dividend growth.

Fortis (TSX:FTS) might just be the best Canadian stock no one ever talks about. It doesn’t make headlines, it doesn’t soar 40% in a month, and it rarely lands on “top growth” lists. But guess what, these are all great things. Behind the noise, Fortis is doing what it’s always done: generating reliable cash flow, paying rising dividends, and quietly compounding shareholder wealth decade after decade.

About Fortis

At its core, Fortis is an essential utility business, a collection of regulated electric and gas utilities spread across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. This means almost all of its revenue is predictable. Around 99% of its earnings come from regulated assets, which provide guaranteed returns approved by regulators. These steady cash flows insulate Fortis from market volatility, recessions, and interest rate swings. When investors panic over tech selloffs or inflation scares, Fortis just keeps humming along, delivering power and collecting stable income.

That stability has turned Fortis into a compounding machine. Over the last 20 years, the dividend stock has grown at roughly 8% to 9% annually when you include dividends. The dividend stock has also increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years, the second-longest streak of any Canadian stock. That puts it firmly in Dividend Knight territory. Its current yield hovers near 3.4%, and management has already pledged to keep raising the payout by about 4% to 6% annually through 2028. For investors reinvesting those dividends, that’s long-term wealth quietly building in the background.

Pay attention

The reason Fortis gets overlooked is simple: it’s boring. It doesn’t chase headlines or flashy tech ventures. Instead, it focuses on execution, modernizing its grid, expanding its renewables, and acquiring regulated utilities in regions with predictable returns. Its $25-billion capital plan through 2028 will expand its rate base by around 6% annually. That alone sets up years of earnings and dividend growth without needing speculative bets.

Another reason Fortis deserves more attention is its geographic diversification. About two-thirds of its assets are in the United States, across states like Arizona, New York, and Michigan. That exposure reduces dependence on any single regulator or economy and gives Fortis natural currency and inflation protection. It’s a quiet hedge against a purely Canadian portfolio, all while remaining eligible for the dividend tax credit.

A solid buy

Financially, Fortis runs a conservative balance sheet, typical of utilities but well-managed even by those standards. It regularly refinances at favourable rates thanks to its stable cash flow. The dividend stock’s business model thrives on predictability with moderate leverage, long-term debt maturities, and regulated cost recovery. While high rates squeezed valuations for utilities, Fortis stock’s consistent growth plan and inflation-linked rate base make it one of the sector’s safer holdings. When rates eventually stabilize or fall, the stock could easily re-rate higher.

The biggest “risk” with Fortis is perception. Because it moves slowly, investors often rotate out of it during growth-driven rallies. But that boredom is its hidden strength. When speculative names crash, Fortis keeps the lights on, literally and figuratively, and keeps paying. Over decades, that kind of stability compounds more than most people realize.

Bottom line

So, yes, Fortis stock is arguably the best Canadian stock no one talks about. It’s a reliable income engine, a stealth compounder, and a dividend stock that rewards patience rather than speculation. In a world obsessed with the next big thing, Fortis reminds investors that quiet consistency often wins the race.

More on Dividend Stocks

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Proactive Investing: TSX Stocks That Positions You for the Future

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two large-cap Canadian stocks are ideal holdings for a future-focused investing strategy.

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Dividend Giant Could Be the Ultimate Retirement Ally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

SmartCentres REIT offers a near-7% yield and land-development upside, but its high payout ratio and slow dividend growth raise sustainability…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

These Canadian Dividend Stocks Could Outpace Inflation

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

If beating inflation is your goal, prioritize dividend growth stocks,

Read more »

Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Blue Chips So Reliable I’d Recommend Them to Anyone

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Forget speculation. These Canadian blue chip stocks offer steady dividends, predictable growth, and core stability investors can build wealth on.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

5 Reasons to Buy and Hold This Canadian Stock Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this top Canadian dividend stock is one of the best investments to buy now and hold for years.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

TSX Nears 30,000: An Impending Milestone

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Market observers had anticipated the TSX to hit the 30,000 milestone, given its resilience and strong rally in 2025.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

3 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks I’d Happily Own Through at Least 2035

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks have solid fundamentals and many of them are large-cap firms with resilient business models.

Read more »

real estate and REITs can be good investments for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian REIT Could Be the Safest Income Play on the TSX

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why income-seeking investors should consider gaining exposure to Granite REIT in October 2025.

Read more »