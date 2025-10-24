Member Login
Home » Investing » From $5,000 to $50,000: How This Canadian Stock Could Multiply Wealth

From $5,000 to $50,000: How This Canadian Stock Could Multiply Wealth

Aritzia could be a ten-bagger, a scalable “everyday luxury” brand growing fast in the U.S. with strong margins and repeat customers.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
hand stacking money coins

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Aritzia’s powerful brand and U.S. expansion create scalable growth potential beyond its Canadian base.
  • Recent results show double-digit revenue and profit growth, with e-commerce strength and new stores profitable within a year.
  • It’s not cheap today, long-term returns depend on executing U.S. expansion and sustaining high returns on new stores.

If your goal is to find a Canadian stock that could turn $5,000 into $50,000, that means you’re on the hunt for a ten-bagger. This is a stock that can multiply tenfold over time. Yet of course, these can be quite rare, and even risky. Yet the trick is to know what to look for before the rest of the market catches on. So today, let’s go over that, and one Canadian stock that looks primed for growth.

What to watch

A great product can fail under weak leadership. Ten-baggers usually have founder-led or operator-driven cultures that reinvest profits intelligently. Therefore, this means looking for CEOs or founders with large stakes in the business, with a long history of return on equity. Buybacks and disciplined acquisitions are also important to show smart capital allocation.

Furthermore, investors want companies that are able to continue growing for at least 25% to 30% annually for a decade. That’s impossible without a scalable model, where costs grow slower than revenue.

This can only be done for companies that have the balance sheet and cash flow to fund growth without constant dilution. Therefore you want debt-to-equity below one, positive free cash flow, expanding operating margins, and double-digit revenue and earnings per share (EPS) growth.

Consider ATZ

Aritzia (TSX: ATZ) could be one of the most promising Canadian retail growth stories of this decade. In a recent press release by Kantar Brandz looking at the most valuable brands in Canada for 2025, the company tapped Aritzia as the fastest riser overall. It’s up 55% to US$2.1 billion, bringing it from boutique retailer to a North American lifestyle brand.

It’s a rare example of a Canadian company that has combined brand power, pricing strength, and global expansion potential into a scalable model. Now, the “Everyday Luxury” retailer has seen U.S. sales expected to account for over half of total revenue. During the second quarter, net revenue surged 12.8% year over year, with e-commerce sales up 18%. Net income also climbed a whopping 35% year over year.

Yet of course the most powerful thing about Aritzia’s business is its scalability. Unlike a resource producer or manufacturer, Aritzia’s revenue isn’t capped by physical capacity, but it scales through brand strength and repeat customers. The Canadian stock plans to open 8 to 10 new U.S. boutiques per year, targeting key cities where its online sales already show strong demand. New stores often reach profitability in under 12 months.

Bottom line

In Aritzia’s case, management has guided for 20–25% long-term returns on invested capital (ROIC) from new U.S. stores, well above retail averages. That kind of reinvestment efficiency can drive compounding far faster than dividend-paying peers. At current levels, it’s not a “cheap” stock, but it’s a compounding machine hiding in plain sight.

For investors willing to hold through cycles and think in decades rather than quarters, Aritzia could easily be one of those stories that turns $5,000 into $50,000. Aritzia’s mix of brand power, scalability, and disciplined reinvestment gives it the potential to become Canada’s next great global growth story. One long-term investors will wish they’d never sold.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Energy Stocks That Could Power Portfolios for Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here are two stocks poised to benefit long term from the future of energy and the energy transition.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Stocks for Beginners

Here Are the 5 Canadian Stocks I’d Tell a New Investor to Buy ASAP

| Robin Brown

New to investing and wondering where to start? Here are five quality Canadian stocks to line a beginner portfolio with.

Read more »

Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stock I’d Pass Down to My Grandchildren

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fairfax Financial is a rare Canadian legacy compounder that pairs disciplined underwriting with patient investing, built to compound wealth across…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

That 12% Yield Looks Risky: Here’s the Dividend Play I Prefer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

High yields can be a warning, not a bargain. This explains why conservative dividend stocks like iA Financial often beat…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Tech Company Could Be the Next AI Breakout

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS is quietly shifting from a telecom to an AI and digital-infrastructure player, using its scale, fibre network, and cash…

Read more »

c
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $10,000 in Waste Connections Stock 10 Years Ago, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

A $10k bet on this "boring" trash stock a decade ago would be worth over $64k today. Discover how Waste…

Read more »

beyond meat burger with cheese
Stocks for Beginners

Beyond Meat’s Stock Is Beyond Reality: Shares Surge 1,100% in Just Days!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Beyond Meat’s stock ripped higher in a meme-driven short squeeze, but falling sales, cash burn, and dilution mean the rally…

Read more »

group of jack-o-lanterns smile together
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Canadian Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Looking for buying opportunities when the TSX is at all-time highs? Here are three Canadian stocks that look like incredible…

Read more »