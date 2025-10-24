From $5,000 to $50,000: How This Canadian Stock Could Multiply Wealth

If your goal is to find a Canadian stock that could turn $5,000 into $50,000, that means you’re on the hunt for a ten-bagger. This is a stock that can multiply tenfold over time. Yet of course, these can be quite rare, and even risky. Yet the trick is to know what to look for before the rest of the market catches on. So today, let’s go over that, and one Canadian stock that looks primed for growth.

What to watch

A great product can fail under weak leadership. Ten-baggers usually have founder-led or operator-driven cultures that reinvest profits intelligently. Therefore, this means looking for CEOs or founders with large stakes in the business, with a long history of return on equity. Buybacks and disciplined acquisitions are also important to show smart capital allocation.

Furthermore, investors want companies that are able to continue growing for at least 25% to 30% annually for a decade. That’s impossible without a scalable model, where costs grow slower than revenue.

This can only be done for companies that have the balance sheet and cash flow to fund growth without constant dilution. Therefore you want debt-to-equity below one, positive free cash flow, expanding operating margins, and double-digit revenue and earnings per share (EPS) growth.

Consider ATZ

Aritzia (TSX: ATZ) could be one of the most promising Canadian retail growth stories of this decade. In a recent press release by Kantar Brandz looking at the most valuable brands in Canada for 2025, the company tapped Aritzia as the fastest riser overall. It’s up 55% to US$2.1 billion, bringing it from boutique retailer to a North American lifestyle brand.

It’s a rare example of a Canadian company that has combined brand power, pricing strength, and global expansion potential into a scalable model. Now, the “Everyday Luxury” retailer has seen U.S. sales expected to account for over half of total revenue. During the second quarter, net revenue surged 12.8% year over year, with e-commerce sales up 18%. Net income also climbed a whopping 35% year over year.

Yet of course the most powerful thing about Aritzia’s business is its scalability. Unlike a resource producer or manufacturer, Aritzia’s revenue isn’t capped by physical capacity, but it scales through brand strength and repeat customers. The Canadian stock plans to open 8 to 10 new U.S. boutiques per year, targeting key cities where its online sales already show strong demand. New stores often reach profitability in under 12 months.

Bottom line

In Aritzia’s case, management has guided for 20–25% long-term returns on invested capital (ROIC) from new U.S. stores, well above retail averages. That kind of reinvestment efficiency can drive compounding far faster than dividend-paying peers. At current levels, it’s not a “cheap” stock, but it’s a compounding machine hiding in plain sight.

For investors willing to hold through cycles and think in decades rather than quarters, Aritzia could easily be one of those stories that turns $5,000 into $50,000. Aritzia’s mix of brand power, scalability, and disciplined reinvestment gives it the potential to become Canada’s next great global growth story. One long-term investors will wish they’d never sold.