The Dividend Gem That Could Shine Through Any Recession

Looking for a dividend that holds up in a downturn? This under‑the‑radar Canadian financial could deliver steady income and durable cash flow.

Finding a dividend gem that can shine through any recession is less about yield and more about spotting companies that keep earning, paying, and growing even when everything else slows down. The best dividend stocks for recession resilience share a few key traits. These are stable cash flow, disciplined management, durable demand, and a history of treating shareholders well. Here’s what to look for when hunting for those rare gems.

What to watch

Start with essential products or services. In a downturn, people cut luxuries but not necessities. Companies that provide utilities, food, banking, telecommunications, or energy distribution tend to hold up. That’s because demand for services doesn’t vanish when the economy contracts. Next, study cash flow stability. Dividends aren’t paid with profits on paper, but paid with cash. You want dividend stocks that consistently generate strong free cash flow year after year. Free cash flow tells you there’s money left over after all expenses and investments, and that’s what funds sustainable dividends.

Then consider the payout ratio, which is how much earnings go towards dividends. In a recession, earnings often dip, so a payout ratio that’s too high leaves no margin for safety. Generally, a ratio under 70% for most industries (and under 90% for REITs or utilities) signals room to breathe. If a company pays out 95% of its profits, it’s walking a tightrope. If it pays 50% or 60%, it can maintain or even raise dividends when times get tough.

Balance sheet strength is another cornerstone. The best dividend gems carry manageable debt and strong credit ratings. Those with solid balance sheets can weather financial turbulence and keep rewarding shareholders. Furthermore, don’t ignore industry resilience, as well as valuation. A diversified mix of solid sectors gives your portfolio balance and protection, and focusing on price-to-earnings, price-to-cash-flow, and dividend yield compared with historical averages will tell you if there is upside.

Consider POW

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) is a financial holding company with ownership stakes in some of Canada’s most stable and profitable financial institutions. Through these holdings, POW earns steady income from life insurance, asset management, and wealth advisory services, giving it exposure to industries that produce recurring cash flow even during downturns.

This structure is key to its resilience. Insurance and wealth management businesses tend to remain profitable through recessions because people keep their insurance coverage and retirement accounts active. The numbers back this up. In its second quarter of 2025, Power reported net earnings of $699 million, or $1.06 per share, up from $642 million a year earlier. Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations came in at $792 million, up 11%. The dividend stock’s return on equity of 12.4% showed its profitability remains strong across all its business units. It also ended the quarter with over $3 billion in cash and short-term investments, giving it flexibility to support its subsidiaries, buy back shares, or maintain dividends during tough times.

Speaking of dividends, that’s where POW truly shines. The stock currently offers a dividend yield around 3.9%. More importantly, it has a payout ratio of roughly 55%, which is very comfortable given the stable nature of its earnings. Valuation adds another layer of appeal. POW trades at around 10.5 times forward earnings, a discount to many other Canadian financials.

Foolish takeaway

Of course, no dividend stock is completely recession-proof. A prolonged market downturn could reduce asset values, hurt investment income, or cause short-term declines in wealth management revenue. But Power’s conservative management, strong liquidity, and ownership of regulated, cash-generating businesses give it significant protection compared with more cyclical companies.

In short, Power is the definition of a quiet compounder. Its high yield, low payout ratio, and diversified financial holdings make it one of the best under-the-radar dividend gems on the TSX. For investors building a portfolio meant to last through recessions and beyond, POW offers what few others can: stability, income growth, and the kind of reliability that shines brightest when everything else fades.