2 TSX Stocks With 10X Potential From $10,000

With smart execution and rising investor confidence, these two TSX stocks could multiply a $10,000 investment many times over.

Many stock market beginners, while trying to multiply their hard-earned savings, end up picking stocks based on headlines, short-term hype, or fear of missing out. Most of the time, that doesn’t end well. Instead, a better way is to focus on companies quietly growing, expanding, and delivering consistent results, even when others aren’t watching. Such fundamentally strong stocks can not only deliver solid returns but also transform portfolios over time.

Think about it — $10,000 invested in the right stock at the right time can turn into $100,000 if that stock keeps building on its strengths. In this article, I’ll highlight two high-conviction TSX stocks that are not only rallying now but also have strong foundations to potentially grow 10x in the future.

Sprott stock

One such company with serious long-term momentum is Sprott (TSX:SII). It’s a Toronto-based niche asset manager that mainly focuses on precious metals and critical materials investments and operates in areas often overlooked by mainstream firms, which gives it a unique edge in today’s market.

After rallying 76% over the last year, Sprott stock is currently trading at $111.67 per share with a market cap of around $2.9 billion. And it offers a small quarterly dividend with an annualized dividend yield of 1.5%.

One of the biggest drivers behind Sprott’s recent rally is its strong growth in assets under management, which hit US$40 billion at the end of June 2025. That was up 27% from just six months earlier. This sharp increase came primarily from rising prices in uranium and precious metals, as well as its solid US$1.2 billion in net sales in the second quarter. During the quarter, the company’s management fees also jumped 16% YoY (year over year) to US$44.4 million.

Notably, Sprott recently launched a new Active Metals & Miners ETF, giving it another way to capture investor demand for commodities. On top of that, the company’s silver trust just crossed a US$10 billion net asset value milestone, reflecting strong investor appetite for physical metal exposure.

With rising geopolitical risks and a growing push for resource security, Sprott could continue to benefit in the long run, which should help its share prices soar.

Canaccord Genuity stock

Canaccord Genuity (TSX:CF) could be another great TSX-listed stock that’s showing signs of something bigger in the making. It’s a full-service financial firm with a focus on wealth management and capital markets. After climbing nearly 18% so far in 2025, CF stock currently trades at $11.90 per share with a market cap of about $1.2 billion and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

While the broader capital markets have seen mixed activity, Canaccord’s wealth management division is still performing well. In the first quarter (ended in June) of its fiscal 2026, the company posted record revenue of $242.9 million in this segment, reflecting a solid 12.5% YoY jump. Its total client assets also hit an all-time high of $125.3 billion. With 17.6% growth in the U.K. and over 34% in Australia, Canaccord is showcasing how to scale globally.

A couple of months ago, Canaccord announced the acquisition of Wilsons Advisory in Australia. This deal will expand its footprint across five Australian states and push its assets under advice past $41 billion. And by doubling down on fee-generating assets and expanding in high-growth regions, Canaccord could reward long-term shareholders in a big way.