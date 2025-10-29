Member Login
1 Dividend-Growth Stock You Should Be Buying

For a blue-chip dividend-growth stock, CN Rail trades at a decent discount with a 2.7% dividend yield for long-term investing.

Kay Ng
Key Points

  • Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a core North American freight duopoly with 29 consecutive years of dividend raises and steady long‑term EPS growth, now trading at a cheaper valuation (P/E ≈18) than its historical norm.
  • Yielding about 2.7% and trading at a discount of 12-15% with 14-18% near-term upside if earnings growth rebounds, CNR is an attractive long‑term dividend‑growth buy.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) might not be the flashiest name on the market, but it’s a cornerstone of the Canadian economy — and a quiet dividend-growth powerhouse. After a period of weakness that has stretched for more than a year and a half, this blue-chip stock could finally be setting up for a rewarding comeback.

A transportation giant hiding in plain sight

CNR’s recent decline has left many investors questioning whether the railway’s growth days are behind it. Yet the company remains one of North America’s most essential transportation networks, being a duopoly in Canada with Canadian Pacific Kansas City and moving goods across a vast continent. Its freight portfolio touches nearly every corner of the economy: automotive, coal, fertilizer, forestry, grain, metals and minerals, petroleum and chemicals, consumer goods, and even temperature-controlled cargo.

Unless someone invents teleportation for physical products, demand for CN Rail’s services isn’t going away. The company is an irreplaceable link in the supply chain — reliable, efficient, and vital to trade across Canada and the U.S., as well as connecting three coasts: the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

A rare discount on a durable dividend grower

At just under $132 per share, CNR trades at a blended price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 18, a level not seen since the 2020 pandemic market crash. Historically, the stock’s normal valuation hovers north of 21 times earnings, suggesting a roughly 15% discount. That may not sound like much, but for a company as consistently profitable as CN Rail, it’s meaningful value.

CNR has posted profits for at least two decades straight, and its long-term earnings trend continues to rise. Over the past 10 years, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) have grown at just over 6.5% annually — steady mid-single-digit growth for a mature, capital-intensive business. The recent plateau in earnings since 2022 has weighed on sentiment, but this looks more like a pause than a permanent slowdown.

The company’s dividend record reinforces that reliability. CN Rail has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years, making it one of the top 10 TSX stocks with the longest dividend-growth streak. Admittedly, growth has cooled lately: the latest increase was 5%, compared with its five- and 10-year averages of 9.5% and 13%, respectively. Still, the fundamentals are solid, and dividend growth could reaccelerate toward the 10% range should earnings recover by 2027.

Solid yield, decent upside, steady confidence

Right now, CN Rail yields roughly 2.7%, well above its 10-year average yield of 1.8% — a strong signal of relative undervaluation. Analysts estimate the stock trades at about a 12% discount, with 14% near-term upside potential as profitability stabilizes and the market regains confidence.

For long-term investors seeking reliable income and gradual capital appreciation, CN Rail offers a rare combination of quality, value, and growth potential. It may not deliver explosive gains overnight, but it has built wealth quietly for decades — and the current dip could prove to be an excellent entry point.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Canadian National Railway remains one of Canada’s best-run, most essential businesses. With a discounted valuation, a 2.7% yield, and a durable dividend-growth record, this is one dividend stock worth boarding for the long haul.

