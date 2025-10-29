Member Login
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » 2 TSX Stocks That Could 10X Your $20,000

2 TSX Stocks That Could 10X Your $20,000

From strong financials to future growth plans, here are two top TSX stocks with real 10X potential.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Many top TSX stocks have the potential to turn $20,000 into $200,000 through strong financials and strategic growth.
  • Enerflex (TSX:EFX) is continuing to rally with record EBITDA, strong contract backlogs, and a focus on global energy infrastructure.
  • Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP) leverages hydrogen fuel cell technology, achieving cost reductions and aiming for positive cash flow by 2027.

While it’s true that high-growth stocks can swing both ways, there’s also no denying their power to create life-changing wealth in the long term. The power that could even turn a $20,000 investment into $200,000 over time. It sounds bold, but it’s not impossible. You just need to pick the right stocks at the right stage of their journey and be patient.

That means not just looking at a stock’s past performance, but digging into its fundamentals to find out what’s driving that momentum. Are its financials moving in the right direction? And even more importantly, do its future growth fundamentals look even better than the past?

In this article, I’ll talk about two such top TSX stocks that tick all these boxes with the potential to 10X your capital.

Enerflex stock

First up is Enerflex (TSX:EFX), an energy firm that’s not just riding the energy wave but also leading it with record numbers. The company mainly delivers global energy infrastructure and natural gas solutions with operations in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere.

EFX stock currently trades at $17.82 per share with a market cap of about $2.1 billion. Interestingly, the stock has delivered an impressive 98% in the last year, with a 93% jump in the last six months alone.

This surge in its share prices could be a result of strength in Enerflex’s financials. In the second quarter, it delivered record adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of US$130 million, driven by higher gross margins and a strong contribution from its energy infrastructure and after-market services segments.

During the quarter, its revenue was stable at US$615 million, but profitability saw a big leap as the company’s net earnings grew to US$60 million, up significantly from US$5 million a year ago. Lower costs and operational efficiencies were the two key reasons behind this massive growth.

At the end of the second quarter, Enerflex had US$1.2 billion in engineered systems backlog and US$1.5 billion in energy infrastructure contract backlog. With strong fundamentals, disciplined capital allocation, and reliable contract revenue, EFX stock is one of the top TSX stocks to buy for long-term upside.

Ballard Power Systems stock

Another stock with solid long-term potential is Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP), which is betting on hydrogen to power its next growth phase. Based in Burnaby, the company is known for its hydrogen fuel cell technology powering buses, trucks, rail, and marine transport.

Following an eye-popping rally of 182% in the last six months, BLDP stock currently trades at $4.77 per share, giving it a market cap of $1.4 billion. That solid momentum is being mainly driven by its sharp cost-cutting plan and product strategy overhaul to achieve positive cash flow by 2027.

Ballard’s revenue climbed by 11% YoY (year over year) in the second quarter to US$17.8 million, backed by 22% growth in heavy-duty mobility sales. During the quarter, it also managed to slash cash operating costs by 27%, while its total operating expenses dropped by 30% after excluding restructuring charges.

Recently, the company also launched its FCmove-SC fuel cell for transit buses, which is designed to lower lifecycle costs and simplify vehicle integration. With an expected 25,000-hour service life and performance targeting diesel parity, this innovation could unlock real commercial value in the coming years.

If its turnaround continues as planned, Ballard could keep delivering outstanding returns for long-term investors willing to ride out the volatility.

More on Energy Stocks

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy Cameco Stock?

| Jitendra Parashar

After a powerful run this month, Cameco is proving that the nuclear energy boom might just be getting started.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

This Way Too Cheap Stock Has Growth Potential Written All Over It

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

An undervalued renewable giant with huge contracted cash flows and government backing, Brookfield Renewable could be a rare buy‑and‑hold income…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

This Energy Stock Could Be the Key to Lifelong Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

With reliable dividends and strong long-term growth plans, this energy stock might just be your passive-income game-changer.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Should You Forget Enbridge Stock and Buy This Magnificent Dividend Stock Instead? 

| Puja Tayal

Enbridge has been an evergreen dividend stock for years. But here is a new dividend stock growing faster in its…

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

1 Renewable Energy Stock That Could Power Your Portfolio

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality clean energy stocks such as Boralex should you generate double-digit returns over the next three years.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

Wary of Mining Companies? A Lower-Risk Way to Get in on the Gold and Silver Surge

| Joey Frenette

Frenco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) stock might be a wiser way to play the run in gold prices this year.

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Energy Stocks That Could Power Portfolios for Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here are two stocks poised to benefit long term from the future of energy and the energy transition.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Why Income Investors Are Coming Back to Energy Stocks

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

TSX oil & gas stocks are paying out decent dividends with built-in inflation protection.

Read more »