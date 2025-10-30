Turn $10,000 into income today by investing across these three solid Canadian dividend-growth stocks.

How Investors Can Turn $10,000 Into Income That Just Keeps Coming

Building a dependable, growing stream of income doesn’t require a massive fortune — just smart investing, patience, and discipline. By focusing on dividend-growth stocks and reinvesting those dividends, investors can steadily turn an initial investment of $10,000 into income that keeps coming year after year.

The strategy is simple: choose solid companies that consistently grow profits and dividends, reinvest what you earn, and add new savings along the way. Here are three top Canadian dividend-growth stocks that could form the foundation of such a portfolio.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

When it comes to reliable dividend growth, Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a quiet powerhouse. The company operates one of the world’s largest convenience store networks, spanning North America, Europe, and Asia. Beyond selling food and roadside fuel at its gas stations, Couche-Tard has been expanding into electric vehicle charging and higher-margin merchandise, helping it generate stable profits across economic cycles.

Over the past decade, Couche-Tard’s average return on equity (ROE) has hovered around 23%, a sign of remarkable operational efficiency. While its dividend yield of 1.1% looks modest, the company has grown that payout at a compound annual rate of nearly 26% over the past 15 years — an incredible pace that can transform small dividends into meaningful income over time. Its latest increase was a healthy 11.4%, continuing its strong streak.

At under $70 per share, Couche-Tard trades at a 17% discount to the analyst consensus target, suggesting 21% near-term upside potential. For long-term investors, it’s a proven compounder that rewards patience with both growth and rising income.

Canadian Natural Resources

For investors seeking immediate income, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) delivers. The energy giant operates one of the world’s largest and most diversified portfolios of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. Thanks to its long-life, low-decline assets, CNQ generates strong free cash flow even in volatile energy markets.

At $44.83 per share at writing, CNQ offers a hefty 5.2% dividend yield — nearly five times that of Couche-Tard — and an impressive 20-year dividend growth rate of 20.7%. Its latest dividend hike of 12% year over year underscores management’s commitment to rewarding shareholders.

Analysts estimate the stock trades at about a 15% discount to fair value, implying 17% near-term upside. Combined with a reliable payout, CNQ represents the income engine of this $10,000 portfolio — a foundation of steady cash flow with room to grow.

goeasy

To add a dose of higher growth potential, investors can look to goeasy (TSX:GSY), a leading alternative financial services company serving non-prime consumers. Through its easyfinancial, easyhome, and LendCare brands, goeasy provides personal loans, point-of-sale financing, and lease-to-own options for households that traditional banks overlook.

Over the past decade, goeasy has maintained an average ROE of 23% and grown its dividend at a 30% annual rate. Its most recent increase — an eye-catching 24.8% — shows that management remains confident in the business. With a 3.5% yield and shares trading below $169, analysts see a 28% discount and 39% potential upside over the near term.

The investor takeaway

By splitting a $10,000 investment evenly among Couche-Tard, CNQ, and goeasy, investors can spread their risk and balance income and growth.

Reinvest those dividends and keep adding to your portfolio, and over time, you’ll build a stream of income that doesn’t just keep coming — but keeps growing.