2 Dead-Easy Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

2 Dead-Easy Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Buying $1,000 in CN Rail or Constellation is a dead-easy investing decision to make as both blue-chip stocks trade at a discount.

Kay Ng
Key Points

  • Two Canadian blue‑chip stocks — Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) — are trading below their historical valuations and are presented as simple, long‑term buying opportunities for investors with $1,000.
  • CNR is near its 52‑week low (~$130) with a ~2.7% dividend and 13–18% near‑term upside potential, while CSU is 30% off its high at $3,587 with analyst upside >50% and a proven acquisition‑driven growth model.
Investing often seems simple on the surface — buy low, sell high, and collect dividends along the way. But as every investor quickly learns, the hard part isn’t understanding the rules; it’s mastering the emotions and risks that come with them.

High returns usually mean higher risk, and even the best investors experience the occasional loss. The goal is to build a diversified portfolio where the winners far outweigh the losers. Right now, two Canadian stocks appear to be trading below their true worth, offering long-term investors an easy entry point with $1,000 to spare.

1. Canadian National Railway: A blue-chip bargain

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) has long been one of Canada’s most reliable industrial businesses — a backbone of the economy moving goods from coast to coast. Yet, recent trade tensions between Canada and the United States have weighed on its performance, pushing CNR stock down close to its 52-week low of about $126.

At roughly $130 per share, the stock trades more than 24% below its 2024 high and sports a blended price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 18 — roughly a 15% discount to its long-term average. It has room for 13-18% upside over the near term, and the current 2.7% dividend yield is about 40% higher than its five-year average.

In other words, CNR looks attractively priced for patient investors. While Canada works to diversify its trade relationships with regions like the Indo-Pacific and Latin America, CNR’s extensive network and operational efficiency should continue to deliver solid long-term returns. For investors seeking dependable growth and dividends, this blue-chip railway is one of the easiest “buy-and-hold” choices on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

2. Constellation Software: A rare discount on a blue-chip Canadian tech stock

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is one of the few Canadian technology stocks that has consistently outperformed global peers for over a decade. Recently, however, it has faced short-term headwinds: concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) disrupting its niche software businesses, and the September announcement that founder and long-time leader Mark Leonard would step down as president due to health reasons (though he remains on the board).

The market reaction has been harsh — and that may indicate an opportunity. CSU now trades near its 52-week low, down more than 30% from its recent high. At about $3,587 per share, the stock trades at a 12% discount to its long-term average valuation, while analysts’ consensus price target suggests upside potential of over 50%.

Constellation’s proven model of acquiring small, profitable vertical market software (VMS) companies remains intact. These businesses operate independently but benefit from Constellation’s capital, expertise, and network — producing reliable cash flow used to fund further acquisitions. This flywheel of growth has made CSU a compounding machine, and buying it on weakness could be one of the easiest investing moves investors can make today.

Investor takeaway

For investors looking to put $1,000 to work without overthinking the market, Canadian National Railway and Constellation Software represent two “dead easy” options. Both companies are industry leaders trading below their historical valuations, with strong long-term growth engines still firmly in place.

Sometimes, the smartest investing decisions really are the simplest — especially when the quality is this high, and the prices this compelling.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Canadian National Railway and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

