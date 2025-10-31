3 High-Yield Stocks for Canadian Retirees

Retirees can rely on these high-yield Canadian dividend stocks for generating steady passive income regardless of the market conditions.

High-yield dividend stocks are an attractive investment for investors looking to generate steady passive income. For Canadian retirees, however, the goal isn’t just about earning the highest yield. It’s about finding reliable sources of income that can stand the test of time. That means focusing on companies with resilient business models, consistent earnings, and a long history of dependable dividend payments.

While no investment is completely risk-free, dividend-paying stocks backed by strong fundamentals tend to be less volatile and more dependable over the long run. They can help retirees maintain financial stability, even in uncertain market conditions.

With this background, here are three high-yield dividend stocks for Canadian retirees.

High-yield dividend stock #1

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN), offering a high yield of about 7% and reliable monthly payouts, is an attractive dividend stock for Canadian retirees to generate steady income. This real estate investment trust (REIT) owns high-quality properties that consistently witness high occupancy and leasing demand. This translates into solid net operating income (NOI), supporting its payouts.

The REIT operates 197 properties located at prime locations across Canada. Thanks to this geographic advantage, SmartCentres sees strong leasing demand for its properties. Moreover, it has consistently reported a very high occupancy rate of over 98% and witnesses steady customer traffic, which provides stability to the REIT’s income stream. SmartCentres’ high-quality tenants, including large retailers, further enhance stability and drive higher rent collection and retention.

SmartCentres is also expanding into mixed-use developments, which will enhance its revenue base and add new growth opportunities. Further, leveraging its extensive land holdings in major Canadian cities will diversify and strengthen income, paving the way for future development projects. Overall, the trust is well-positioned to generate steady cash flow and grow funds from operations. Further, SmartCentres REIT’s strong balance sheet positions it well to capitalize on growth opportunities, supporting sustainable dividend payments.

High-yield dividend stock #2

Canadian retirees may also consider investing in Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) for a steady monthly income. This oil and gas producer has been rewarding its shareholders with consistent monthly payouts, offering a high yield. Since January 2013, Whitecap has distributed roughly $2.7 billion in dividends. Moreover, it offers a yield of over 6.8%, supported by high-quality assets that generate steady cash flow.

Looking ahead, WCP’s focus on improving the utilization of its assets will help generate higher profitability and cash flow. By optimizing its drilling programs and maintaining a strong focus on operational efficiency, Whitecap is likely to produce steady earnings, supporting its dividend payouts.

Whitecap’s diverse portfolio of oil and gas assets enables management to allocate investment to projects with the highest potential returns, which bodes well for sustainable growth. Moreover, the company is focusing on boosting production capacity and adding premium assets to its portfolio through acquisitions, which will enhance its cash flow and position it well to sustain its monthly distributions.

High-yield dividend stock #3

With a high yield of about 5.8% and a stellar track record of consecutive dividend increases of 30 years, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a no-brainer stock for retirees. This energy infrastructure company’s well-diversified revenue base, long-term contracted assets, high utilization of its system, and low-risk commercial arrangements enable it to generate strong earnings and distributable cash flows (DCF) across all economic and commodity cycles. This allows the company to continue rewarding investors through steady dividend payments.

Enbridge’s investments in both traditional and renewable energy assets position it well to benefit from the rising demand for energy. Moreover, its focus on optimizing operations and leveraging low-cost expansion opportunities will drive its DCF per share and dividend payments. The management projects mid-single-digit growth in earnings and DCF per share over the medium term, and has plans to raise dividends in line with DCF per share.

Furthermore, it continues to maintain a dividend payout ratio of 60–70% of its DCF, ensuring that it retains sufficient capital to reinvest in future growth projects while still rewarding shareholders.