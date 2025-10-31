Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » From $1,000 to $10,000: How This Canadian Stock Could Multiply Your Money

From $1,000 to $10,000: How This Canadian Stock Could Multiply Your Money

Here’s why this top Canadian stock working on satellites, robotics, and space intelligence might have 10x upside potential.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
space ship model takes off

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • MDA Space (TSX:MDA) shows solid growth potential with its involvement in satellite systems, robotics, and space intelligence.
  • Despite recent stock volatility due to speculative reports, MDA's fundamentals remain strong with a consistent revenue and earnings increase, driven by its satellite systems.
  • Strategic acquisitions, contracts, and robust growth projections could help MDA stock multiply investments over time.

While it’s not easy for most people to multiply their money in the stock market, it’s definitely not impossible. It usually comes down to finding a high-growth stock at the right time with the right mix of momentum and staying power.

There’s one Canadian stock that’s shown those signals repeatedly. With its fast-growing presence in satellite systems, robotics, and space intelligence, this TSX-listed stock looks like it’s just getting warmed up. In this article, let’s talk about this space-tech stock from Canada that could be a significantly rewarding bet for patient investors.

A top Canadian stock with 10x potential

The company I’m talking about is MDA Space (TSX: MDA), a rapidly growing Toronto-headquartered space tech company with decades of experience working on some of the most advanced space missions. It mainly operates on the leading edge of satellite systems, space robotics, and earth observation technologies.

MDA’s current share price is $28.94, giving it a market cap of $3.7 billion. The stock has jumped 38% in the past year, and more than 330% over the last three years, even after a recent pullback.

In late October, MDA stock dropped more than 15% in a single session, but this wasn’t due to anything directly related to the company’s performance. The decline followed a Bloomberg report suggesting that one of MDA’s customers, Globalstar, was exploring a potential sale and had early talks with SpaceX. The report sparked speculation around the future of Globalstar’s partnerships, including its relationship with MDA.

MDA quickly clarified that its share price fluctuations could be due to unconfirmed and speculative media reports and highlighted that it does not comment on rumours. The company also confirmed it would provide a full business update during its next earnings release on November 14. In short, this drop had nothing to do with MDA’s fundamentals, which remain strong.

Revenues and profits are rising

In the second quarter, MDA posted a solid 54% YoY (year-over-year) jump to $373.3 million. Most of this strong revenue growth came from its satellite systems division, where large-scale programs like Telesat Lightspeed and Globalstar’s new LEO (Low Earth Orbit) constellation gained momentum.

As a result, the company’s profits also surged across the board. MDA reported a 57% YoY jump in its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to $76.3 million, while it ended the quarter with $416.8 million in net cash, giving it plenty of flexibility to keep investing in future growth.

More importantly, despite the recent EchoStar contract cancellation (announced earlier in September), MDA reaffirmed its full-year guidance.

Bold expansion and strategic moves

While some may talk about MDA losing one or two clients or projects, it’s important to note that MDA isn’t relying on just one or two big clients to fuel future growth. It recently completed the acquisition of SatixFy Communications, which is expected to boost its digital satellite offerings.

At the same time, it won a key deal with the Canadian Department of National Defence to provide improved space situational awareness services using deep space radar technology.

Foolish takeaway

MDA expects to generate between $1.57 billion and $1.63 billion in revenue this year, with adjusted EBITDA between $305 million and $320 million. That puts the company on track for roughly 45% YoY growth at the midpoint.

While it may continue to experience volatility in the short term, MDA’s consistent earnings growth, robust financial base, and solid backlog give this top Canadian stock the potential to turn a small investment into something much bigger in the long run.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

How to Use $21,000 to Transform a TFSA Into a Cash-Pumping Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Turn $21,000 in your TFSA into a tax-free, income-generating portfolio by buying dividend growers and reinvesting for compounding.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Stocks for Beginners

2 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy With $3,000 Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite recent underperformance, these Canadian stocks have what it takes to bounce back and reward patient investors.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Stocks for Beginners

This Canadian Stock Could Be the Best Long-Term Bargain on the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Air Canada could be a long-term TSX bargain – a stronger, leaner carrier still trading below its pre‑pandemic highs.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $116 per Month in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want tax‑free monthly income? SmartCentres REIT’s steady tenants and mixed‑use redevelopment make it a compelling TFSA income pick.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Million-Dollar Blueprint: The Only Canadian Stock You’ll Need

| Jitendra Parashar

Building a seven-figure TFSA might be easier than you think -- especially if you pick a proven Canadian stock like…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

It’s Not Too Late to Catch Up on Retirement Savings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You can still catch up on retirement – start today, automate savings, and use a smart mix of growth and…

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

Kickstart Your Retirement Plan at Age 40 With $10,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Starting retirement savings at 40 with $10,000 isn’t too late – disciplined contributions, tax‑efficient accounts, and compounding can still build…

Read more »

stock chart
Dividend Stocks

Down 22% From All-Time Highs: Is This 3.5% Dividend Stock a Buy Right Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy’s stock sits below its prior highs, yet steady loan growth, conservative credit controls, and rising dividends suggest it could…

Read more »