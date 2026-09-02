Being 50 with only five digits saved can feel scary, but 15 years is still enough time for compounding to change the outcome.

If You’re 50 With Less Than $100,000 Saved, I’d Start Here

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Its dividend yield is modest and catastrophes are a risk, but valuation and long-term fundamentals look supportive.

Intact Financial is a resilient, compounding-style business that can fit a “catch-up” portfolio without needing moonshot returns.

Boosting savings and using TFSAs/RRSPs can matter as much as stock picking, because tax-free and tax-deferred growth accelerates progress.

Fifty can feel uncomfortably close to retirement when the investment account still has only five digits in it. The good news is that 15 years is also a surprisingly long time for compounding to get its act together.

This isn’t the moment I’d try to fix everything with one moonshot stock. A retirement portfolio that’s behind doesn’t need more drama. It needs a higher savings rate, tax-efficient accounts, enough growth to outrun inflation, and consistency bordering on boring.

Consider someone starting at 50 with $75,000 invested. If that portfolio earned an illustrative 7% annual return and they added $1,000 each month, it could grow to roughly $531,000 by 65. Increase the monthly contribution to $1,500 and the result climbs to about $689,000.

STARTING SAVINGS MONTHLY CONTRIBUTION YEARS ILLUSTRATIVE VALUE AT 65 $75,000 $1,000 15 $530,633 $75,000 $1,500 15 $689,114

Those returns aren’t guaranteed, of course. The useful number here is the 15 years. There’s still enough runway for saving harder and investing sensibly to make a very large difference.

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Hard at work

For 2026, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) dollar limit is $7,000, although someone with unused room from previous years may be able to contribute considerably more. That unused room carries forward.

I’d make inside a TFSA a priority because investment growth and withdrawals are generally tax-free. That flexibility can become incredibly useful in retirement when taxable Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) withdrawals, Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Old Age Security (OAS), and other income begin piling onto the same tax return.

The Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) deserves attention as well. The 2026 RRSP dollar limit is $33,810, although personal contribution room depends on earned income, unused room, and pension adjustments. Someone in a higher tax bracket may find those deductions especially useful during their final high-earning years.

Once the account structure and automatic contributions are sorted, I’d focus on quality rather than trying to turn 15 years into 30 through sheer optimism. One Canadian stock fits that job nicely.

IFC

Intact Financial (TSX: IFC) is Canada’s largest property-and-casualty insurer, with additional businesses across the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe. Insurance can be a terrific compounding business when it’s run well. Customers pay premiums up front, insurers invest that money, and disciplined operators try to price policies so claims and expenses still leave a profit behind.

IFC stock has spent years getting very good at exactly that. Its latest quarter was actually a useful stress test. Catastrophe and large losses came in $247 million above expectations, yet Intact still produced a 17% operating return on equity (ROE) over the trailing 12 months. Book value per share also rose 13% year over year to $111.73.

That resilience is what I’d want from a company sitting in a catch-up retirement portfolio. I don’t need perfection, but a business capable of getting punched in the nose and remaining profitable.

Easy income

Intact recently traded around $267 per share, or roughly 15 times trailing earnings at writing. Its $1.47 quarterly dividend works out to $5.88 annually and a yield of about 2.2%.

That’s not enormous income today. Yet Intact’s appeal is the combination of dividend growth, earnings growth, and a business that can reinvest capital over many years. It belongs more in the category of Canadian blue-chip stocks I’d want compounding than high-yield shares I’d buy purely for a cheque.

There are risks. Severe weather can produce ugly claims quarters, as investors just saw. Insurance pricing is competitive, and Intact’s international businesses add another layer of execution risk. Still, being behind at 50 doesn’t mean retirement is doomed. It means there’s less room for wasted years.

Bottom line

If I turned 50 tomorrow, I’d automate the contributions, use every sensible tax advantage available, keep enough growth in the portfolio, and resist the urge to gamble my way back on schedule. Fifteen years of disciplined investing may not feel exciting today. At 65, boring could look absolutely brilliant.