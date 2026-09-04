A maxed-out TFSA can still fall short if it sits in low-interest cash instead of compounding for decades.

TFSA Room Sitting in Cash? Waiting Could Be the Most Expensive Choice

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TFSA growth doesn’t use extra contribution room, so long-term investing can supercharge its value.

Leaving TFSA money in cash for years can cost you a lot of growth versus investing.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can be completely full and still barely be doing its job.

That sounds odd until you remember the “S” stands for savings, not stocks. Canadians can hold cash inside a TFSA, and plenty do while waiting for interest rates, markets, elections, recessions, or literally anything else. The problem is time.

Suppose $7,000 sits in cash earning 2% for 20 years. It would grow to about $10,400. At an illustrative 8% annual return, the same amount would reach roughly $32,600. That’s more than $22,000 of potential difference from one contribution alone.

An 8% stock market return certainly isn’t guaranteed. Yet it shows why waiting indefinitely can become an investment decision of its own.

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The value of a TFSA

The 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000. Unused contribution room carries forward, so Canadians who haven’t always maxed out their accounts may have considerably more available. Withdrawals generally return as contribution room in the following calendar year.

There’s another important wrinkle. Investment growth doesn’t consume additional room. If $7,000 invested inside a TFSA eventually becomes $20,000, that extra $13,000 hasn’t created an over-contribution problem. It’s simply growth occurring inside a TFSA, generally tax-free.

Cash absolutely belongs there when you’ll need the money soon. For money intended to remain untouched for 10 or 20 years, I’d want a better reason than “I’m waiting for the market to feel safer.”

WCP

Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP) is one stock I’d consider putting that long-term TFSA cash to work in. WCP stock produces oil and natural gas across Western Canada. The business became considerably larger after combining with Veren, creating one of Canada’s biggest oil and gas producers with a broader collection of assets across Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia.

That deal is now starting to show up where investors want it: cash. Whitecap generated a record $925 million in free cash flow during the second quarter. At the same time, net debt fell to $2.5 billion, equal to only about 0.5 times annualized funds flow. That gives management room to develop its assets, reduce debt, and keep sending cash to shareholders.

Meanwhile, WCP stock currently pays $0.0608 per share every month, or $0.7296 annually. At a recent price around $16.89, that produces a yield of roughly 4.3%. Here’s what putting a $7,000 TFSA contribution into the shares could look like today.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT WCP $16.89 414 $0.7296 $302.05 Monthly $6,992.46

That works out to roughly $25.17 per month at the current dividend rate. Those payments can be taken as cash, but investors who don’t need the income yet can reinvest them into more shares. More shares produce more dividends, which can buy still more shares. That’s how Canadian dividend stocks can become increasingly useful when they’re given enough time.

Foolish takeaway

WCP stock is an energy producer, not a utility. Oil and natural gas prices can move violently, dragging cash flow and the share price with them. The dividend isn’t guaranteed, and a prolonged commodity downturn could force management to rethink spending or shareholder returns.

That risk is why I wouldn’t put every TFSA dollar into WCP stock. Still, the balance sheet is stronger, the Veren combination is producing cost savings, and the company is generating substantial free cash flow while paying shareholders every month.

Cash can make a TFSA feel safe. Over a decade or two, however, safety from volatility can become exposure to something else: barely growing at all.

For long-term money, I’d rather give a business like Whitecap time to produce cash, dividends, and potential capital growth than leave that TFSA contribution sitting around waiting for the perfect moment that may never arrive.