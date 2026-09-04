Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TFSA Room Sitting in Cash? Waiting Could Be the Most Expensive Choice

TFSA Room Sitting in Cash? Waiting Could Be the Most Expensive Choice

A maxed-out TFSA can still fall short if it sits in low-interest cash instead of compounding for decades.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Leaving TFSA money in cash for years can cost you a lot of growth versus investing.
  • TFSA growth doesn’t use extra contribution room, so long-term investing can supercharge its value.
  • Whitecap pays a monthly dividend, but energy prices can swing and the dividend isn’t guaranteed.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can be completely full and still barely be doing its job.

That sounds odd until you remember the “S” stands for savings, not stocks. Canadians can hold cash inside a TFSA, and plenty do while waiting for interest rates, markets, elections, recessions, or literally anything else. The problem is time.

Suppose $7,000 sits in cash earning 2% for 20 years. It would grow to about $10,400. At an illustrative 8% annual return, the same amount would reach roughly $32,600. That’s more than $22,000 of potential difference from one contribution alone.

An 8% stock market return certainly isn’t guaranteed. Yet it shows why waiting indefinitely can become an investment decision of its own.

dreaming of financial success

Source: Getty Images

The value of a TFSA

The 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000. Unused contribution room carries forward, so Canadians who haven’t always maxed out their accounts may have considerably more available. Withdrawals generally return as contribution room in the following calendar year.

There’s another important wrinkle. Investment growth doesn’t consume additional room. If $7,000 invested inside a TFSA eventually becomes $20,000, that extra $13,000 hasn’t created an over-contribution problem. It’s simply growth occurring inside a TFSA, generally tax-free.

Cash absolutely belongs there when you’ll need the money soon. For money intended to remain untouched for 10 or 20 years, I’d want a better reason than “I’m waiting for the market to feel safer.”

WCP

Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP) is one stock I’d consider putting that long-term TFSA cash to work in. WCP stock produces oil and natural gas across Western Canada. The business became considerably larger after combining with Veren, creating one of Canada’s biggest oil and gas producers with a broader collection of assets across Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia.

That deal is now starting to show up where investors want it: cash. Whitecap generated a record $925 million in free cash flow during the second quarter. At the same time, net debt fell to $2.5 billion, equal to only about 0.5 times annualized funds flow. That gives management room to develop its assets, reduce debt, and keep sending cash to shareholders.

Meanwhile, WCP stock currently pays $0.0608 per share every month, or $0.7296 annually. At a recent price around $16.89, that produces a yield of roughly 4.3%. Here’s what putting a $7,000 TFSA contribution into the shares could look like today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
WCP$16.89414$0.7296$302.05Monthly$6,992.46

That works out to roughly $25.17 per month at the current dividend rate. Those payments can be taken as cash, but investors who don’t need the income yet can reinvest them into more shares. More shares produce more dividends, which can buy still more shares. That’s how Canadian dividend stocks can become increasingly useful when they’re given enough time.

Foolish takeaway

WCP stock is an energy producer, not a utility. Oil and natural gas prices can move violently, dragging cash flow and the share price with them. The dividend isn’t guaranteed, and a prolonged commodity downturn could force management to rethink spending or shareholder returns.

That risk is why I wouldn’t put every TFSA dollar into WCP stock. Still, the balance sheet is stronger, the Veren combination is producing cost savings, and the company is generating substantial free cash flow while paying shareholders every month.

Cash can make a TFSA feel safe. Over a decade or two, however, safety from volatility can become exposure to something else: barely growing at all.

For long-term money, I’d rather give a business like Whitecap time to produce cash, dividends, and potential capital growth than leave that TFSA contribution sitting around waiting for the perfect moment that may never arrive.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

Your GIC Is Maturing: Here’s Where I’d Put $10,000 for More Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When GIC rates fall, a grocery-anchored REIT like Crombie can offer higher monthly income with some growth potential.

Read more »

you're never too young or old to start investing in stocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Best Dividend Stocks in Canada for Beginner Investors

| Demetris Afxentiou

A look at three of the best dividend stocks in Canada for beginner investors, including their yields and why they…

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Stocks for Beginners

The Next Stock Market Dip May Be Smaller Than the Last: Here’s What I’d Buy Anyway

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Waiting for the next market correction? If earnings, margins and growth expectations are improving, waiting for maximum pessimism can become…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Growth Stock Isn’t Cheap: I’d Still Buy It Before the Next Jump

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

MDA Space looks pricey, but its surging revenue, massive backlog, and defence-driven contract wins could help earnings grow into today’s…

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

The Market Has Punished This Dividend Giant Enough: I’d Buy Before Sentiment Turns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Capital Power’s dividend looks safer than the stock price suggests, and a long-term Meta data-centre deal could drive future demand.

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

1 RRIF Withdrawal Could Shrink Your OAS More Than You Expect

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A big RRIF withdrawal can trigger an OAS clawback, so building TFSA flexibility and dividend growth beforehand can help.

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Dividend Stocks

If You’re 50 With Less Than $100,000 Saved, I’d Start Here

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Being 50 with only five digits saved can feel scary, but 15 years is still enough time for compounding to…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Dividend Stock Could Be the Ultimate Retirement Hack

| Demetris Afxentiou

This 7% dividend stock offers monthly income, defensive properties, and a long runway for rental growth that could appeal to…

Read more »