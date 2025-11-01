Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Retirees: How Enbridge and BNS Stocks Compare for Stable Dividends

Retirees: How Enbridge and BNS Stocks Compare for Stable Dividends

Let’s analyze the historical performance and growth outlook of Enbridge and BNS to identify which stock is better suited for retirees.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • For retirees seeking a reliable income stream, Enbridge offers a superior option over the Bank of Nova Scotia due to its stable financial performance, robust dividend growth at a 9% CAGR since 1995, and an attractive forward dividend yield of 5.74%.
  • Enbridge's strategic investments and minimal exposure to economic volatility position it well for continued dividend payments, while BNS, despite its healthy yield and growth, faces greater market variability.

Alongside pensions and personal savings, retirees often depend on passive income to preserve their financial well-being. Passive income not only helps cover daily expenses but also provides a buffer against inflation and market volatility. With interest rates remaining low, investing in high-quality dividend stocks would be ideal for retirees to strengthen their income stream.

Against this backdrop, let’s examine whether Enbridge (TSX:ENB) or the Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) would be a better fit for retirees.

Enbridge

Enbridge is a diversified energy company that provides midstream energy and utility services, as well as operates a portfolio of renewable energy assets. Approximately 98% of its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) comes from regulated assets and long-term contracts, which helps insulate its financial performance from economic cycles and market volatility.

Additionally, the company has minimal exposure to commodity price fluctuations, with roughly 80% of its adjusted EBITDA linked to inflation. Therefore, the company posts reliable financial performances and generates healthy cash flows, which have allowed it to pay dividends for 70 years. Additionally, the Calgary-based company has increased its dividend at a 9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since 1995 and currently offers an attractive forward dividend yield of 5.74%.

Moreover, Enbridge has identified around $50 billion in growth opportunities across its business segments through 2030. With planned annual capital investments of $9 billion to $10 billion, the company aims to expand its asset base and capitalize on these opportunities, which could drive both revenue and earnings growth. Amid its solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, the company’s management expects its adjusted EBITDA and EPS (earnings per share) to grow in the mid-single digits in the coming years. Additionally, its financial position has improved, with the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple decreasing from five at the beginning of this year to 4.7. Considering its healthy cash flows and impressive growth prospects, I believe Enbridge is well-equipped to continue paying dividends at a healthier rate.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia offers a wide range of financial services in over 50 countries. Given its diversified revenue sources across multiple markets, the Toronto-based bank enjoys healthy cash flows, allowing it to pay dividends uninterruptedly since 1833. Additionally, it has increased its dividend at an annualized rate of 4.9% over the last 10 years and currently offers a healthy yield of 4.79%.

In August, BNS had reported a healthy third-quarter performance, with its adjusted EPS growing by 15.3% to $1.88. Also, its return on equity improved from 11.3% to 12.4%. Along with its revenue growth, productivity-enhancing initiatives have generated positive operating leverage, resulting in higher returns on equity. The company’s common equity tier-one (CET1) ratio, which measures a bank’s financial strength, increased 10 basis points from the previous quarter to 13.3%. Solid internal cash flows and increased unrealized gains more than offset the negative impact of an increase in risk-weighted assets and share repurchases, thereby driving its CET1 ratio.

Additionally, BNS is strengthening its presence in the low-risk North American market while reducing its exposure to Latin America. By focusing resources on higher-return opportunities, these initiatives aim to streamline operations and enhance profitability.

Earlier this week, the Bank of Canada cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.25%. A decline in interest rates could stimulate economic activity, leading to higher credit demand and, consequently, greater demand for BNS’s services.

Investors’ takeaway

Year to date, Enbridge and BNS have returned 12.6% and 25.9%, respectively. Although Enbridge has underperformed BNS this year, it has delivered an impressive return of around 150% in the last five years, compared to BNS’s 120%. Given its stable returns, stronger dividend growth, and higher yield, I believe Enbridge is a more suitable choice for retirees than BNS.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now for Stability and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BMO and Fortis pair bank growth with utility stability, offering dependable dividends and long-term wealth potential for Canadian investors.

Read more »

group of jack-o-lanterns smile together
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer TFSA Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two sleep‑easy TFSA stocks: goeasy for growth and rising dividends, and Hydro One for steady, regulated utility income.

Read more »

the word REIT is an acronym for real estate investment trust
Dividend Stocks

Is Automotive Properties a Good REIT to Own?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Automotive Properties REIT offers a high yield from long-term dealership leases, but heavy debt and weak coverage make its dividend…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

Why This 1 Overlooked Stock Could Be Your Family’s Ticket to Generational Wealth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian National Railway is a quietly dominant business, a low‑drama infrastructure juggernaut that compounds shareholder returns through efficiency, scale, and…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 35% in a Year to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fiera’s 35% drop and 12% yield look tempting, but weak earnings and an outsized payout make it a risky turnaround,…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Stock: 8.2% Payout Each Month

| Jitendra Parashar

This grocery-anchored REIT combines dependable monthly payouts with long-term growth potential for TFSA investors.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Stocks for Canadian Retirees

| Sneha Nahata

Retirees can rely on these high-yield Canadian dividend stocks for generating steady passive income regardless of the market conditions.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

The Easiest Way to Build Wealth in Canada’s Stock Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

VGRO is a simple, low-cost way for Canadians to get global diversification, automatic rebalancing, and built-in dividend exposure in one…

Read more »