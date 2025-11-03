From $1,000 to $10,000: How This Canadian Stock Could Multiply Your Money

Turning $1,000 into $10,000 through investing isn’t about getting lucky; it’s about using time, discipline, and the power of compounding to make your money work for you. The goal is a tenfold increase, and while that might sound ambitious, it’s achievable with the right mix of patience and smart choices. You don’t need to pick the next big tech stock or time the market perfectly. What you do need is a strategy that lets your returns build upon themselves, year after year.

Getting started

The first key factor is compound growth – the quiet force that turns small amounts into real wealth. If you invest $1,000 in a diversified exchange-traded fund (ETF) or a group of strong dividend stocks earning an average of 10% annually, your money would double roughly every seven years. Add just a few extra contributions along the way and you’ll hit $10,000 much faster. Time and consistency matter more than chasing high-risk returns.

You can also accelerate your path by adding dividend reinvestment. Reinvesting the cash dividends you receive buys you more shares automatically, which then earn dividends themselves. It’s a simple loop that compounds your returns without you having to lift a finger.

Yet the biggest factor is your behaviour. Most investors fail not because they pick bad stocks, but because they make emotional decisions. They sell during dips, overtrade, or chase trends. The easiest way to reach $10,000 is to pick a solid investment plan and stick with it through the ups and downs. Keep adding to it regularly, reinvest your gains, and give it time to work. The stock market rewards patience more than timing.

Consider XGRO

If you want to turn $1,000 into $10,000 without taking wild risks or guessing which stocks will skyrocket, iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX:XGRO) might be one of the simplest and most realistic ways to do it. This ETF is built for Canadians who want solid, steady growth through diversified global investing, all without the need to manage individual stocks. It’s a “set it and forget it” type of investment that can quietly multiply your money through time and compounding.

XGRO is structured to hold about 80% equities and 20% fixed income, offering the growth potential of stocks with a bit of cushion from bonds. Within that stock portion, you’re instantly diversified across thousands of companies worldwide. That means your $1,000 isn’t tied to the success of just one company or even one country. It’s invested in a global basket of businesses, from giants to Canadian staples. When those companies grow, pay dividends, or appreciate in value, you benefit.

Another key factor is dividend reinvestment. XGRO pays distributions from dividends and interest earned by its underlying holdings. If you reinvest those payouts, you buy more units of the ETF automatically. Each new unit then earns its own dividends and returns, creating a self-feeding growth loop. It’s the simplest way to harness compound growth without having to do any trading or timing. Furthermore, the ETF also benefits from automatic rebalancing. That’s what makes it such a great long-term vehicle: it manages diversification, global exposure, and rebalancing all at once for a low management fee of just 0.20%.

Bottom line

XGRO isn’t about fast riches but effortless, consistent compounding. With $1,000 invested and regular top-ups, you can ride decades of global economic growth without worrying about picking winners or reacting to headlines. As the companies in its portfolio grow profits, innovate, and pay dividends, your wealth quietly multiplies behind the scenes. For a Canadian investor who wants a simple, proven path from $1,000 to $10,000, XGRO offers one of the easiest, most balanced ways to get there, and keep going far beyond.