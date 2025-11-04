Can TD Stock Keep Beating the Market?

TD’s U.S. scale, conservative lending, and reliable dividend give it the kind of steady edge that could keep the stock outperforming over time.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has been quietly outperforming much of the market lately, and for good reason. While many financial stocks have struggled with rising interest rates, slower loan growth, and regulatory uncertainty, TD stock has managed to deliver stability, consistent earnings, and a dividend investors can count on. Its balance of Canadian and U.S. exposure, strong capital base, and disciplined management have allowed it to weather market swings better than most. This has helped it beat the broader TSX index in recent months. Let’s get into why and whether it can keep it going.

What happened

At the heart of TD stock’s resilience is its diversified business model. Unlike some banks that rely heavily on investment banking or corporate lending, TD’s strength lies in retail and commercial banking. About two-thirds of its revenue comes from these core segments, which tend to be more stable in volatile environments. Its massive U.S. retail network, stretching from Maine to Florida, has been a key differentiator. That U.S. exposure means TD benefits when the American economy remains strong or when the Canadian dollar weakens. Both of which have supported earnings in recent quarters.

TD’s most recent earnings report proved that strategy works. In its third quarter of 2025, the bank reported net income of $3.9 billion, with a return on equity of 11.3%. Investors have also rewarded TD for maintaining its capital strength, with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.5%. That means TD stock has plenty of buffer to handle economic shocks, continue buybacks, and maintain its dividend.

After the failed First Horizon acquisition in 2024, TD stock’s price lagged its peers’ for a time, leaving it undervalued relative to its earnings power. As markets realized the underlying business was still solid, the stock began to rebound. Investors recognized that TD’s U.S. footprint remains an asset, not a liability, and that its strong fundamentals were simply being overshadowed by short-term noise. Now, as rates begin to stabilize and loan demand steadies, TD’s profitability outlook looks even brighter. Especially given its ability to generate reliable interest income in both countries.

Looking ahead

TD stock now looks poised to keep outperforming the broader market because it has built a banking business for exactly the kind of environment investors face today. While rising rates initially boosted banks’ margins, they’ve since squeezed borrowers and slowed loan growth. But TD’s conservative balance sheet and disciplined risk management mean it can handle slower lending better than most. Its massive base of retail deposits gives it cheap, stable funding, helping maintain wide spreads on loans.

Then there’s the dividend story, which continues to anchor investor confidence. TD stock’s current yield around 3.7% offers one of the highest payouts among Canada’s Big Six banks, and it’s well-covered by earnings. The bank’s payout ratio sits near 35%, leaving ample room for continued growth. It has raised its dividend almost every year for the past two decades, and analysts expect more hikes ahead as profits grow. In a market where many companies struggle to maintain dividends, TD’s consistency gives it an edge.

Valuation also plays a role in TD stock’s potential to keep outperforming. Despite its strength, the stock still trades below its historical average price-to-earnings ratio — roughly 12 times forward earnings. As sentiment toward financials improves, TD stock has room for multiple expansion, a rare combination of growth potential and undervaluation in a market that’s already priced for perfection elsewhere.

Bottom line

In short, TD stock could keep beating the market because it blends defensive strength with growth optionality. Its U.S. exposure, steady cash generation, diverse income streams, and reliable dividend give it the resilience to thrive across market cycles. It won’t soar overnight, but it doesn’t need to. TD’s power lies in compounding – steadily outpacing the market by doing what it always does best: managing risk, growing earnings, and rewarding shareholders year after year.