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3 TSX Stocks That Look Ready for a Strong Second Half

These three TSX stocks have real businesses and clear catalysts that could shine if markets stay choppy in the second half.

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Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Orla Mining is scaling up gold production and earnings, but the stock already prices in a lot of optimism.
  • ATS benefits from manufacturers investing in automation, and a big backlog could support a rebound if margins improve.
  • CCL Industries is a steady global packaging compounder, with solid cash flow and a reasonable valuation for its quality.
10 stocks we like better than ATS Corp.

Some stocks don’t need a perfect economy to enjoy a strong second half. They just need a clear catalyst, solid earnings, and enough investor doubt left in the share price. Right now, that points to companies tied to gold, automation, and steady global demand. These aren’t risk-free stories, but each has a reason to look better if markets stay choppy and investors start hunting for growth with a real business behind it.

stocks climbing green bull market

Source: Getty Images

OLA

Orla Mining (TSX:OLA) looks ready because gold still has investors’ attention. Orla stock owns and operates gold assets in Mexico and Canada, including Camino Rojo and Musselwhite. It also has development assets in Nevada and Panama. That gives Orla stock a much larger operating base than it had a year ago, and the timing looks strong with gold prices still elevated.

The latest earnings showed the shift. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Orla stock produced 95,405 ounces of gold and sold 92,889 ounces. Revenue came in at US$378.5 million, while net income reached US$79.2 million, or US$0.23 per share. Adjusted earnings hit US$143.1 million, or US$0.42 per share. For the full year, Orla stock produced 300,620 ounces, beating guidance. Shares now trade with a market cap of around $6.2 billion and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 42. That looks appealing if gold stays strong, though investors should watch costs, mine integration, and political risk.

ATS

ATS (TSX:ATS) is a different kind of second-half story. The company builds automation systems for customers in life sciences, food and beverage, energy, transportation, and consumer products. In short, it helps companies make things faster, cleaner, and with fewer errors. That puts it in a sweet spot as manufacturers keep spending on automation, even when the broader economy feels uneven.

Its latest quarter showed momentum. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, ATS revenue rose 16.7% year over year to $760.7 million. Net income climbed to $30 million from $6.5 million a year earlier. For the first nine months, revenue reached $2.23 billion, while adjusted basic earnings per share (EPS) rose to $1.33 from $1.07. Order backlog sat around $2.1 billion, giving the company decent visibility into future work. The stock trades with a market cap of around $4.2 billion, though its trailing P/E ratio looks high at 230 due to uneven recent earnings. That’s the main risk. But if margins improve and orders keep flowing, ATS could regain investor confidence.

CCL

CCL Industries (TSX:CCL.B) looks less flashy, but that’s part of the appeal. The company makes labels, packaging, specialty materials, and security products for customers around the world. Its products show up on food, drinks, personal care items, health-care goods, and consumer brands. That makes it a steady compounder with global reach, not a boom-or-bust story.

The latest results were solid. In 2025, CCL reported sales of $7.66 billion, up 5.8%. Operating income rose 8.7% to $1.24 billion, while adjusted net earnings climbed 5.3% to $810.4 million. In the fourth quarter, sales rose 3.5% to $1.88 billion, and free cash flow improved sharply. The stock trades around 18.6 times trailing earnings, with a market cap near $14.6 billion and a modest dividend yield of around 1.7%. It doesn’t look super cheap, but it looks reasonable for a high-quality packaging leader. The risk comes from softer consumer demand, currency swings, and acquisition execution.

Bottom line

Orla stock, ATS, and CCL.B each bring something different to the table. Orla stock gives investors gold-driven upside, ATS offers automation growth if orders convert into better earnings, and CCL.B brings steady global packaging demand at a fair valuation. For investors looking toward the second half, this trio looks ready for a stronger run if execution keeps improving.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends ATS Corp. and CCL Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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