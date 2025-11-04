Get Smart: Ditch This Crypto Stock for a Rare Tech Gem

The goal in stock investing is to avoid losses, unless you’re a Bitcoin enthusiast and believe in its growth potential. HIVE Digital Technologies (TSXV:HIVE) is the bull case, although its volatility is directly tied to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

On the other hand, Evertz Technologies (TSX:ET), also in the high-growth technology sector, is a safer option. It may not outperform HIVE just yet, but it is a rare gem. Only a few growth-oriented tech firms offer a potential for capital gains while paying dividends. This is why you may want to get smart and ditch the crypto stock.

First publicly listed crypto miner

HIVE Digital Technologies is a bitcoin mining company with a market capitalization of $1.4 billion. Performance-wise, the crypto stock is a winning investment thus far in 2025, evidenced by a 77.6% advance from year-end 2024 and a 213.3% surge over the last six months.

The current share price is $7.30, although it sank to $1.88 in April 2025 when US President Donald Trump announced higher tariffs on imports to correct America’s trade deficit.

Bitcoin has had a dismal year. Some analysts say it might be due to demand exhaustion. They also observed that a sell-off follows whenever BTC breaches a threshold. The price peaked at US$124,750 in early October but has fallen to US$109,994 on November 1.

Back to HIVE. It builds and operates data centres that mine Bitcoin and Ethereum. High-performance computing (HPC) hosting of artificial intelligence and cloud services is its second growth engine. HIVE has transformed into a digital infrastructure company.

In Q1 fiscal 2026 (three months ending April 30, 2026), revenue hit an all-time high of US$45.6 million. Notably, HIVE reported a net income of US$35 million compared with a net loss of US$18.9 million in Q1 fiscal 2025. HIVE President and CEO Aydin Kilic said it was a phenomenal quarter. Also, the company is well-positioned to execute its growth strategy and maintain financial resilience.

Media and broadcast technology

Evertz Technologies operates in the broadcast and film industry, supplying hardware and software solutions. The $913.9 million global technology company serves media companies of all sizes and caters to sectors such as government, corporate, defence and military, medical, transportation, and utilities.

Management maintains a positive revenue outlook for the cloud native technology and service business. Evertz received significant orders and notes the increasing backlog. At the end of August 2025, the purchase order backlog is over $252 million.

In Q1 fiscal 2026 (three months ending July 31, 2025), net earnings rose 22.5% year-over-year to $11.8 million. Evertz has launched several new platforms and solutions this year. The latest is ENX, a next-generation media core platform. ENX is a future-ready foundation for complex media workflows.

Evertz pays quarterly dividends, dating back to Q4 2007. If you invest today, you can partake in the 6.2% dividend. As of October 31, 2025, the share price is $12.82 (plus 27.3% year-to-date).

Volatility comparison

Evertz has been operating for nearly 60 years and is entrenched in the media industry. Hive’s diversification into HPC is a welcome development, although its extreme volatility profile remains because Bitcoin is unpredictable. Your money should be safer with the rare tech gem.