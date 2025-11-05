Member Login
Aecon Stock Is Skyrocketing, and It's Not Too Late to Buy

An infrastructure stock with record backlog and soaring revenues – and strong upside potential.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • • Record performance driven by infrastructure boom: Aecon reported Q3 revenue of $1.5 billion (up 20% year-over-year) with record backlog of $10.8 billion, benefiting from nuclear sector growth, utility infrastructure renewal, and demand from AI/data centres.
  • • Strong growth runway with reasonable valuation: The company faces a $100 billion project pipeline over five years and is expanding its U.S. nuclear presence to 15 states, while trading at just 18x next year's earnings and offering a 2.6% dividend yield.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Aecon

Investing in stocks that are benefiting from strong secular growth trends will allow you to generate strong, consistent returns over time. However, it’s important to identify those trends that have staying power, which will support long-term growth and value creation.

Last week, Aecon Group Inc. (TSX:ARE) stock soared as the company reported another record quarter. The stock is 94% higher than its 2025 lows and more than 200% higher than three years ago. This, as demand continues to soar and backlog hit $10.8 billion, us the highest level ever.

In this article, I’ll highlight why it’s not too late to buy Aecon stock despite its strong performance in the last few years.

Record results

Aecon’s recent third-quarter results were filled with positive buy signals and bullish trends. Simply put, infrastructure spending is booming. For example, the nuclear sector is ramping up, driven by renewed interest in the clean properties of nuclear energy. This is driving increased spending on new plants and refurbishments.

Other sectors that are seeing strong volumes include the utility and gas distribution sectors. This growth is being driven by the fact that more than 40% of utility infrastructure is at the end of life. It’s also being driven by the demand from electrification, artificial intelligence (AI) factories, and data centres. Adjusting and expanding infrastructure to meet this demand is essential.

As a result, Aecon’s third-quarter revenue came in at $1.5 billion, 20% higher than the same period last year. And of course, backlog stands at record levels of $10.8 billion.

Aecon’s outlook

The company has a diversified mix of projects by geography, sector, contract size, and type. Please see the graph below for the breakdown of Aecon’s revenue in its latest quarter.

Aecon stock infrastructure

In Aecon, we have a stock that’s benefiting from strong secular growth trends across a diversified set of industries. According to management, the company’s pipeline is strong in Canada, with a little more than $100 billion in projects expected in the next five years. Aecon won’t get all of this work, of course, but it is a contractor of choice, with a leading and growing position in the industry.

Looking ahead, we can also expect Aecon to continue to capitalize on growing nuclear projects in the US. In fact, Aecon is growing its capacity in the US nuclear sector and is now in 15 states, with more than 1,300 people.   

Attractive valuation

Checking in on Aecon’s valuation, we can see that the stock is still trading at very reasonable levels – 18 times next year’s earnings and 14 times 2027 consensus earnings. Given the long-term growth outlook of the company’s business, I would say that this valuation is more than reasonable, with plenty of upside to be had.

The bottom line

Infrastructure spending is expected to continue to be strong over the medium to long term. The growth drivers are there, from aging infrastructure to new industries and changing energy sources. In short, Aecon stock still has plenty of upside potential as it continues to capitalize on these trends. And as a bonus, Aecon stock is currently yielding 2.6%

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in Aecon. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

