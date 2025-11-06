Member Login
Lightspeed Stock Pops 11% as Earnings Deliver “Rock Star” Results

Enjoying consistent quarterly growth on strong growth metrics, Lightspeed’s rebound is real.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
| More on:
Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) certainly gave investors something to cheer about this week. The latest quarter gave investors exactly what they were waiting for: consistency. It was a strong quarter after a previously strong quarter. Yet in an interview with CEO Dax Dasilva, it looks like there could be more to come.

“Every growth metric was really quite good from Q1, but what the market wants to see was consistency,” Dasilva said. “Can you do it again? And so we did it again, but it’s even better than Q1.”

What happened

After a strong start to the fiscal year, Lightspeed’s Q2 FY2026 results confirmed that the rebound is real. Revenue rose 15% year over year to US$319 million, comfortably ahead of guidance. Transaction-based revenue climbed 17% and subscription sales grew 9%. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) hit US$21.3 million and adjusted earnings landed at US$0.16 per share.

Free cash flow came in at US$18 million, a milestone that pushed Lightspeed into positive territory for the year. Even better? Lightspeed raised its full-year outlook and guided for continued double-digit growth and profitability improvements through 2026. That mix of solid numbers, positive cash flow, and a guidance boost sent shares up 11% as confidence returned to the story.

What’s driving this renewed excitement is a clear shift in how Lightspeed is growing. Dasilva says the company’s success this quarter stems from its new “outbound motion.” This meant a more focused sales strategy aimed at small and mid-sized merchants in two high-return areas: North American retail and European hospitality. Instead of casting a wide global net, Lightspeed now concentrates on these core regions. That shift translated into stronger retention, higher spending per customer, and rising average revenue per user (ARPU), which jumped 15% this quarter.

So what?

Lightspeed’s focus on quality over quantity is paying off. The tech stock added around 2,000 new customer locations in Q2, pushing total location growth from 5% in Q1 to 7% this quarter. These additions fed a 7% increase in gross transaction value (GTV) and a 22% surge in payment volumes. As more customers adopt Lightspeed Payments, the company earns a higher take rate on every transaction. This helped raise subscription margins to 82% and transaction margins to 30%, and total gross margin improved to 42%. It’s all signs that scale is beginning to work in Lightspeed’s favour.

Production innovation is also helping. In retail, Lightspeed’s integration with its NuORDER platform allows merchants to order wholesale products from top brands like Lululemon directly through the point-of-sale (POS) system. It’s a feature competitors simply don’t offer. In Europe, Lightspeed stock is the only pan-European cloud platform for full-service restaurants, where it’s now gaining share fast.

“We’re going city by city. We’re in the UK…we’re in four cities in France, five cities in Germany. It’s the rock star sales numbers,” Dasilva said. “We’ve got feet on the street…and we’ve got the right product at the right moment, just like we do in retail.”

Looking ahead

The next catalyst could come from Lightspeed’s push into artificial intelligence (AI). Dasilva confirmed Lightspeed stock will roll out its Lightspeed AI Assistant at upcoming product events in Paris and New York. This builds on existing AI tools designed to help merchants with benchmarking, trend analysis, and operational efficiency. The AI assistant aims to automate routine tasks for retailers and restaurant owners. By reducing complexity, Lightspeed hopes to boost retention and encourage adoption of higher-value modules, sustaining ARPU growth.

For investors considering the stock, the takeaway is that Lightspeed stock has turned a corner. The company is no longer trying to grow everywhere. Instead, it’s scaling where it wins and showing real financial progress while doing it. That discipline, paired with a cleaner balance sheet and US$462 million in cash, makes it more resilient than ever.

Bottom line

Still, this growth story remains tied to execution in payments and customer retention. If Lightspeed stock can deliver another few quarters of steady growth and margin expansion, its valuation could finally catch up to its fundamentals. Right now, those fundamentals look valuable, trading at 35 times future earnings and 1.1 times book value. For now, Q2 proved one thing clearly: this is a company evolving from potential to performance.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

