Member Login
Home » Investing » These 3 Canadian Stocks Could Skyrocket and Stay There for Decades

These 3 Canadian Stocks Could Skyrocket and Stay There for Decades

Three under-the-radar Canadian growth stocks offer cheap, long-term upside across space tech, digital healthcare, and non‑prime lending.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
space ship model takes off

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • MDA builds satellites and space systems with a growing backlog, positioning it to benefit from rising commercial and government space demand.
  • WELL Health combines clinics, telehealth, and EMR software, growing via profitable acquisitions and recurring revenue in expanding healthcare markets.
  • goeasy targets underserved borrowers with profitable non‑prime lending, high loan growth, and strong earnings and dividend track records.

We all want to be that investor who bought e-commerce companies when they exploded. Cannabis stocks when they surged. And for sure, artificial intelligence (AI) and even semiconductor stocks when those stocks went nuts. But what if I told you that’s possible? The true Canadian stocks that are going to skyrocket over the next decades are cheap. So if you have some patience, these three could fuel your portfolio for decades.

MDA

MDA (TSX:MDA) is one of those rare Canadian stocks sitting quietly in plain sight. Best known for its work on the Canadarm and space robotics, MDA has transformed from a contract-based space hardware supplier into a fully integrated space technology company. MDA’s growing role in this ecosystem makes it one of Canada’s most exciting, if overlooked, long-term growth stories.

MDA’s growth pipeline is a strong reason seasoned investors are taking notice. Its satellite systems segment is booming, with new constellations of small satellites needed for broadband, climate observation, and military applications. The company’s Chorus Earth-observation satellite constellation, expected to launch soon, will deliver data services to both commercial and government clients.

Financially, MDA is already showing momentum. The Canadian stock’s order backlog has reached record highs. It recently surpassed $4.6 billion as of mid-2025, and quarterly revenues have been growing at double-digit rates year over year. The long-term staying power of MDA lies in its diversification across the three biggest space frontiers of communications, exploration, and observation. It isn’t betting on one niche, but it’s embedded in nearly every major growth area of the modern space economy.

WELL

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is one of those rare Canadian growth stories that’s still in its early innings but already reshaping how healthcare operates. It builds a digital healthcare ecosystem, combining clinics, telehealth platforms, and electronic medical record (EMR) software under one umbrella. This vertical integration of combining physical clinics with technology creates a moat that keeps competitors at bay and ensures recurring revenue from multiple sources.

The Canadian stock has built its success on a disciplined acquisition model, buying profitable, cash-generating healthcare businesses and improving them through technology and operational support. Unlike many tech firms that chase unprofitable growth, WELL consistently delivers positive cash flow and reinvests it. Its acquisitions have expanded its footprint into the U.S., giving it access to a far larger healthcare market and more recurring revenue streams.

Financially, WELL is already showing the compounding characteristics that long-term investors love. It has grown revenue at a rapid clip over the past five years while maintaining profitability, something rare among healthcare tech firms. Its recurring revenue creates stability even in uncertain markets. With healthcare demand only rising as populations age, WELL is insulated from the boom-and-bust cycles that plague many other growth sectors.

GSY

Finally, goeasy (TSX:GSY) could be a blue-chip stock of the future. On the surface, it’s a non-prime lender, offering loans and leases to customers who can’t easily access credit from traditional banks. But underneath, goeasy is an incredibly well-run financial powerhouse. Its loan book has grown to over $3 billion, yet charge-off rates remain low and stable, even during economic downturns. That’s because goeasy focuses on borrowers who are creditworthy but overlooked, individuals rebuilding financial stability.

The Canadian stock’s financial performance supports that thesis. Over the last decade, goeasy delivered compound annual growth in earnings per share of more than 25%, while increasing its dividend by over 40 times since 2014. Even through volatile periods, such as the pandemic and rate hikes, goeasy has remained profitable, kept expanding, and maintained one of the most reliable dividend-growth records in Canada.

The growth runway ahead is enormous. Only a fraction of the Canadian population currently uses non-prime financial services, and goeasy’s brand recognition, technology platform, and data analytics give it a massive competitive edge. Beyond Canada, the Canadian stock has started exploring opportunities in new verticals and adjacent financial services for more diversification. So there’s still more to come for this top Canadian stock.

Bottom line

These Canadian stocks may be under the radar, but they won’t be for long. If you have the patience and foresight to get in now, you could be the one everyone talks about for buying way back when.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

data analyze research
Tech Stocks

Why This Canadian Stock Could Be the Best Kept Secret on Bay Street

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

5N Plus has shifted into high-purity materials for semiconductors, renewables, and aerospace. It's trading cheaply despite clear growth catalysts --…

Read more »

semiconductor chip etching
Tech Stocks

1 Oversold TSX Tech Stock Down 77% I’d Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Tucows is a small-cap TSX tech stock that trades at a significant discount given its free cash flow expansion.

Read more »

shopify q3 earnings
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock a Buy After Crushing Its Q3 Guidance?

| Jim Gillies and Nick Sciple (TMFCanuck)

Third-quarter results surpassed guidance, yet the stock sold off.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Tech Stock Could Quietly Become a Global Leader

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why Shopify (TSX:SHOP), Canada's largest company, could actually be a quiet winner from a global perspective right…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Tech Stocks

TFSA: 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in small-cap Canadian stocks growing at a stellar rate can help you generate market-beating returns.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Own Shopify Stock? This Is the 1 Thing to Watch Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify’s growth story is shifting from scale to sustainability. Watch whether it can turn big revenue into consistent, durable profits…

Read more »

data analyze research
Tech Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian investors should look to gain exposure to these two TSX stocks offering upside potential in 2025.

Read more »

visualization of a digital brain
Tech Stocks

How AI Infrastructure Could Be Canada’s Hidden Asset Boom

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is betting big on AI infrastructure.

Read more »