These 3 Canadian Stocks Could Skyrocket and Stay There for Decades

We all want to be that investor who bought e-commerce companies when they exploded. Cannabis stocks when they surged. And for sure, artificial intelligence (AI) and even semiconductor stocks when those stocks went nuts. But what if I told you that’s possible? The true Canadian stocks that are going to skyrocket over the next decades are cheap. So if you have some patience, these three could fuel your portfolio for decades.

MDA

MDA (TSX:MDA) is one of those rare Canadian stocks sitting quietly in plain sight. Best known for its work on the Canadarm and space robotics, MDA has transformed from a contract-based space hardware supplier into a fully integrated space technology company. MDA’s growing role in this ecosystem makes it one of Canada’s most exciting, if overlooked, long-term growth stories.

MDA’s growth pipeline is a strong reason seasoned investors are taking notice. Its satellite systems segment is booming, with new constellations of small satellites needed for broadband, climate observation, and military applications. The company’s Chorus Earth-observation satellite constellation, expected to launch soon, will deliver data services to both commercial and government clients.

Financially, MDA is already showing momentum. The Canadian stock’s order backlog has reached record highs. It recently surpassed $4.6 billion as of mid-2025, and quarterly revenues have been growing at double-digit rates year over year. The long-term staying power of MDA lies in its diversification across the three biggest space frontiers of communications, exploration, and observation. It isn’t betting on one niche, but it’s embedded in nearly every major growth area of the modern space economy.

WELL

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is one of those rare Canadian growth stories that’s still in its early innings but already reshaping how healthcare operates. It builds a digital healthcare ecosystem, combining clinics, telehealth platforms, and electronic medical record (EMR) software under one umbrella. This vertical integration of combining physical clinics with technology creates a moat that keeps competitors at bay and ensures recurring revenue from multiple sources.

The Canadian stock has built its success on a disciplined acquisition model, buying profitable, cash-generating healthcare businesses and improving them through technology and operational support. Unlike many tech firms that chase unprofitable growth, WELL consistently delivers positive cash flow and reinvests it. Its acquisitions have expanded its footprint into the U.S., giving it access to a far larger healthcare market and more recurring revenue streams.

Financially, WELL is already showing the compounding characteristics that long-term investors love. It has grown revenue at a rapid clip over the past five years while maintaining profitability, something rare among healthcare tech firms. Its recurring revenue creates stability even in uncertain markets. With healthcare demand only rising as populations age, WELL is insulated from the boom-and-bust cycles that plague many other growth sectors.

GSY

Finally, goeasy (TSX:GSY) could be a blue-chip stock of the future. On the surface, it’s a non-prime lender, offering loans and leases to customers who can’t easily access credit from traditional banks. But underneath, goeasy is an incredibly well-run financial powerhouse. Its loan book has grown to over $3 billion, yet charge-off rates remain low and stable, even during economic downturns. That’s because goeasy focuses on borrowers who are creditworthy but overlooked, individuals rebuilding financial stability.

The Canadian stock’s financial performance supports that thesis. Over the last decade, goeasy delivered compound annual growth in earnings per share of more than 25%, while increasing its dividend by over 40 times since 2014. Even through volatile periods, such as the pandemic and rate hikes, goeasy has remained profitable, kept expanding, and maintained one of the most reliable dividend-growth records in Canada.

The growth runway ahead is enormous. Only a fraction of the Canadian population currently uses non-prime financial services, and goeasy’s brand recognition, technology platform, and data analytics give it a massive competitive edge. Beyond Canada, the Canadian stock has started exploring opportunities in new verticals and adjacent financial services for more diversification. So there’s still more to come for this top Canadian stock.

Bottom line

These Canadian stocks may be under the radar, but they won’t be for long. If you have the patience and foresight to get in now, you could be the one everyone talks about for buying way back when.