Member Login
Home » Investing » This 4.6% Dividend Stock Is the Closest Thing to an Income Guarantee

This 4.6% Dividend Stock Is the Closest Thing to an Income Guarantee

Canadian Utilities offers regulated, predictable cash flow, a +50-year dividend-growth streak, and a 4.6% yield. It’s a steady income pick for retirees.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • CU’s regulated utility model delivers predictable earnings, with about 95% of profits from regulated operations.
  • The company has increased dividends for over 50 consecutive years, showing long-term payout reliability.
  • At roughly a 4.6% yield, CU provides inflation‑protected income supported by conservative balance‑sheet management.

We all want that one dividend stock that offers it all. You can get the high dividend yield, the increasing dividend payouts, and returns to boot. But that might be far trickier than it seems. The key is to focus on reliability over excitement. True dividend dependability comes from dividend stocks that make money in almost any economic environment. So, let’s look at what to watch for, and one dividend stock that ticks all the boxes.

What to watch

The first thing to look for is consistency in cash flow, not just profitability. A dividend stock can post strong earnings one year and falter the next, but steady free cash flow tells you the business is truly generating real money it can use to pay and grow its dividend. Utility companies, for example, collect regulated revenues from essential services. Whether the economy grows or contracts, people still need power. These cash flows are predictable, which means their dividends are, too.

The next factor is a long track record of dividend growth. Dividend stocks that have raised their payouts through multiple recessions, interest rate cycles, and even global crises have proven their resilience. This history matters more than yield alone because it shows management’s commitment to shareholders and its ability to navigate volatility without cutting payments. This should be supported by a conservative payout ratio, ideally around 60%. A company with a 4–5% yield and a modest payout ratio is far safer than one promising 10% but paying out nearly everything it earns.

It’s also worth considering balance sheet strength. Companies with manageable debt, solid credit ratings, and predictable access to capital are better equipped to maintain dividends during downturns. In contrast, heavily leveraged firms can see cash flow eaten up by interest payments when rates rise. Finally, look for long-term growth potential behind the dividend. A true income guarantee isn’t just about getting the same cheque every year, it’s about that cheque growing faster than inflation.

CU

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is about as close as it gets to an income guarantee on the TSX today. It’s one of those rare dividend stocks that has built its entire identity around stability, predictability, and long-term dividend growth. Through its network of regulated electricity and natural gas utilities, Canadian Utilities earns consistent, government-approved returns on its assets. Yet what makes Canadian Utilities stand out is its unmatched dividend history. It holds the crown as Canada’s longest-running dividend-growth stock, having increased its payout for over 50 consecutive years.

The strength behind that streak comes from CU’s regulated business model. About 95% of its earnings are generated from regulated utility operations, where rates of return are set by regulatory boards. This creates earnings visibility that few companies can match. The rest comes from long-term contracted infrastructure, such as electricity generation and energy storage. This adds further stability.

Financially, Canadian Utilities is conservatively managed. Its payout ratio usually sits in a sustainable range, and the dividend stock maintains a solid credit profile, allowing it to raise capital at reasonable costs when needed. The predictable nature of its business also protects it from inflation shocks, since regulatory frameworks often allow utilities to pass higher costs through to consumers. That’s why, even in periods of high inflation or rising interest rates, CU’s dividend remains not only safe but often continues to grow. For retirees or anyone relying on portfolio income, that combination of reliability and inflation protection makes CU particularly attractive.

Bottom line

Canadian Utilities is the kind of dividend stock you buy for financial security, not excitement. It now yields at 4.6%, and those payouts have grown like clockwork, turning reinvested dividends into a powerful compounding engine. In fact, here’s what $7,000 could bring in on the TSX today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CU$39.74176$1.83$322.08Quarterly$6,989.00

In short, Canadian Utilities is the textbook example of a dividend stock that offers the closest thing to guaranteed income. It offers essential services, regulated earnings, conservative management, and a half-century track record of dividend growth. This makes it one of the most dependable income investments in the country. For investors who value consistency and long-term security over hype, CU is about as bulletproof as it gets.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

man looks surprised at investment growth
Stock Market

What’s Going on With BCE Stock After Q3 Earnings?

| Jitendra Parashar

BCE stock is on the move today after the telecom giant delivered a solid earnings beat and free cash flow…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Champion Every Canadian Needs in Their TFSA

| Jitendra Parashar

Consistent cash flows, smart capital discipline, and growing dividends are turning this Canadian energy stock into a true TFSA champion.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

This 8% Dividend Stock Could Be the Ultimate Retirement Hack

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Firm Capital Property Trust offers a near‑8% monthly yield, diversified real‑estate and mortgage income, and conservative leverage – a steady…

Read more »

shopper pushes cart through grocery store
Dividend Stocks

1 Overlooked TSX Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Chris MacDonald

Could acquisitive Couche-tard shift to a dividend-first strategy and return excess funds to shareholders?

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Deliver Income and Potential Capital Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three modest-yielding Canadian dividend stocks combine steady payouts with real growth catalysts that could drive capital gains.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $300 Per Month in Tax-Free Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two monthly-paying dividend stocks with high yields can boost your passive income.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

This 5.6% Dividend Stock Pays Me Every Month Like Clockwork

| Sneha Nahata

This 5.6% dividend stock has the ability to sustain it payouts and can help you generate a monthly income of…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks Trading at a Discount to Buy Now and Own Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Two under-the-radar TSX dividend stocks offer steady cash flow, durable business models, and undervalued, reliable income potential.

Read more »