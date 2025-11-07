Member Login
2 of the Best Gold Stocks to Buy Now

As the yellow metal holds its ground, these two top Canadian gold stocks are turning that strength into shareholder returns.

Jitendra Parashar
Key Points

  • Gold mining stocks, like K92 Mining and Torex Gold, may offer investors financial stability and growth amid macroeconomic uncertainties.
  • K92 Mining stock has surged 108% in 2025, driven by production growth and advancements in its Stage 3 expansion.
  • Torex Gold stock, up 94% in a year, is benefiting from strong production, reduced costs, and promising developments in its Media Luna mine.

While the TSX Composite Index has seen a spectacular rally over the last couple of years, macroeconomic uncertainties are still taking a toll on investors’ sentiments. In markets like this, gold tends to act like an anchor. And for investors not keen on buying gold directly, gold stocks have become an attractive alternative — especially the ones growing production and profits at the same time.

Canada, long known for its rich materials sector, continues to be home to some of the best gold mining stocks that understand the business of turning gold into real shareholder value. From cash-generating producers to growth-focused developers, there’s no shortage of choice.

But if you’re looking for names with solid fundamentals, I’ve narrowed it down for you. In this article, I’ll highlight two of the best Canadian gold stocks you can buy right now.

K92 Mining stock

K92 Mining (TSX:KNT) is the first TSX-listed gold stock that ticks the boxes for both performance and long-term promise. Headquartered in Vancouver, it’s a high-grade gold-copper producer operating in Papua New Guinea and has been growing consistently thanks to its disciplined expansion and rising output.

After surging by 108% so far in 2025, KNT stock currently trades at $17.51 per share with a market cap of about $4.1 billion. While it doesn’t currently offer a dividend, its reinvestment strategy has been fueling growth, which most long-term investors might appreciate.

K92 produced 34,258 ounces of gold equivalent in the third quarter, up 34% from the previous quarter. This sequential jump was driven by higher processed grades and throughput as the company continued ramping up the Stage 2A expansion. Its gold head grades improved to 9.4 grams per tonne for the quarter, and mill throughput hit a record 122,418 tonnes.

But what really makes K92 one of the top gold stocks to buy right now is its progress with the Stage 3 expansion, which aims to more than double its annual throughput. Moreover, the company is also advancing underground development at the Judd and Kora deposits, which continues to deliver high-grade results.

With strong margins and reinvested cash flow, this gold stock could continue to deliver solid gains in the years to come.

Torex Gold stock

My next gold stock pick, Torex Gold Resources (TSX:TXG), shows what happens when execution meets expansion. This Toronto-headquartered gold producer has its flagship Morelos Complex in Mexico, which has been its engine for stable production. After rallying nearly 94% in the last 12 months, TXG stock now trades at $24.90 per share and carries a market cap of around $2.2 billion.

In the September quarter, Torex produced 119,034 gold equivalent ounces and sold 118,082 ounces. As a result, the company’s revenue jumped 33% year over year to US$416.4 million, due partly to its record average realized gold price of US$3,548 per ounce. Similarly, its net profit for the quarter soared to US$114.4 million.

Strong production and higher prices weren’t the only growth drivers. Torex’s costs also came down in the latest quarter, with all-in sustaining costs dropping to US$1,658 per ounce sold from US$2,103 in the previous quarter. With this, its free cash flow turned positive at US$112.5 million — a clear sign that the business is coming back on solid footing.

With its Media Luna mine now in commercial production, and early development of the EPO Underground project underway, Torex’s long-term growth outlook looks strong, making it one of the best Canadian gold stocks to buy now.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

